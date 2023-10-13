Zoo Boo returns this weekend at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium

article

Tacoma's Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium is hosting its annual Zoo Boo event this weekend.

The zoo will in Halloween decorations and visitors can vote on their favorite themed area.

Zoo visitors can also watch underwater pumpkin carving, participate in "ghostly" games, arts and crafts and be part of a scavenger hunt.

Costumes are encouraged for everyone but the zoo asks no face masks or full-face point for adults. A costume parade is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. each day.

The event will be on Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and is free with admission to the zoo.

For more information, click here.