Healthier Together: Men's mental health

In recognition of Men's Health Month, experts are urging men of all ages to prioritize their well-being, specifically their mental health.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), men live on average five years less than women. This disparity is attributed, in part, to men's higher likelihood of developing chronic medical conditions like heart disease, cancers, injuries, stroke, and diabetes. Similarly, men are less inclined to seek medical help or undergo routine screenings, a trend that extends to their mental health concerns.

While major depression is twice as prevalent in women, approximately 6 million men in the United States remain untreated for depressive disorders each year. Men are significantly less likely than women to seek care for their mental health and have greater exposure to lethal means such as firearms. Men are four times more likely to die by suicide than women, according to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America.

Dr. Mike Franz, senior medical director of behavioral health at Regence BlueShield, emphasized the importance of understanding how men express symptoms of mental health issues differently. For instance, when faced with depression, men often resort to escapist behavior and may excessively dedicate themselves to work. They may also experience physical symptoms such as headaches, gastrointestinal issues, digestive problems, and pain. In attempts to self-medicate, men frequently turn to alcohol or drugs, which can exacerbate their condition. Moreover, irritability, anger, and even aggressiveness are common manifestations of depression among men.

To address these concerns, Dr. Franz urged men to step forward as leaders in their own mental health journeys. He said seeking help and discussing behavioral health issues is not only courageous but also masculine. He encouraged men to undergo screenings and, when appropriate, seek professional assistance. Fortunately, the evolving landscape of virtual healthcare offers increasingly accessible options for behavioral health treatment. Telemedicine and app-based platforms allow individuals to receive therapy, consultation with psychiatrists, and access appropriate psychotropic medications from the comfort of their homes.

Additionally, many companies provide Employee Assistance Plans, offering initial therapeutic behavioral health services at no cost to employees. These resources can be instrumental in encouraging men to take the first steps toward better mental health.

By dispelling stigmas, increasing awareness, and providing accessible resources, society can help bridge the gender gap in mental health and ensure that men get the care they need.