Expand / Collapse search

Healthy Living: Implementing mindfulness into everyday life

By and
Published  September 26, 2024 12:55pm PDT
Healthy Living
FOX 13 Seattle
SPONSORED ADVERTISING CONTENT

This content was provided by our sponsor, Kaiser Permanente.

Healthy Living: Implementing mindfulness into everyday life

When it feels like there is always something to do or work on, it can be easy to become stressed or overwhelmed.

Dr. Patricia Egwuatu, a family medicine physician at Kaiser Permanente Capitol Hill Medical Center, says it's important to be mindful and take care of yourself.

Related

Healthy Living: Impacts back-to-school time has on kids' mental health
article

Healthy Living: Impacts back-to-school time has on kids' mental health

It is back-to-school time, which can feel like anything but normal with new classes, new friends and new routines. Because of this, it's a great time to check in on students and their mental health.

MORE HEALTH NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Washington school district signs on to plant-based meal pledge

Seattle ranks 9th among major US cities for seasonal depression

Recall of eggs, apple juice and deli meat: Recent list over various health concerns

How many alarms do you set in the morning? Sleep expert shares ideal number

Watching game shows like 'Jeopardy!' and 'Wheel of Fortune' can boost cognitive health, say experts

Wildfire smoke health effects: How to protect yourself in WA

Mobile phones not linked to brain cancer, review of studies suggests

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.

SPONSORED ADVERTISING CONTENT

This content was provided by our sponsor, Kaiser Permanente.