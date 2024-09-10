Washington school district signs on to plant-based meal pledge

article

More than 20,000 students in King and Snohomish counties will soon have many more plant-based options for their school lunch menus.

Northshore School District has become the first district to sign a plant-based pledge with the Humane Society in not only Washington, but the entire Pacific Northwest region.

By 2027, schools serving families from cities like Bothell, Brier, Woodinville, Kenmore, and more will offer 28% plant-based menu options.

A spokesperson for the district released a statement with more details, reading, in part:

"The district’s plant-based goal responds to the growing demand from students for diverse and nutritious meal options that honor and support their cultural, ethical, religious, health and environmental values."

They continue, saying that since 2019, the district has been serving students living in a community with 123 spoken languages a variety of meal options including rajma masala, chickpea coconut curry, Thai noodle salad, and Moroccan harira.

"By embracing more plant-based options, we are making a meaningful move towards sustainability and ensuring that every student can enjoy nutritious, inclusive meals. This pledge underscores our dedication to health, inclusivity and environmental responsibility," said Jennifer Piplic, assistant director of communications for the Northshore School District.

NSD representatives say they hope the pledge they made inspires other districts across the state of Washington to do the same.

