AHL Rookie of the Year Tye Kartye called up to fill Jared McCann's absence for Kraken

article

The Seattle Kraken have called up American Hockey League Rookie of the Year Tye Kartye from the Coachella Valley Firebirds to help address the loss of leading scorer Jared McCann to injury ahead of Game 5 against the Colorado Avalanche.

Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol would only say that Kartye "is available" to play and wouldn't confirm if he would be in the lineup or not. If Kartye plays in Game 5, he will be making his NHL debut.

"He's done a real nice job. Not just this year in Coachella (but) over the last couple of years throughout his pathway with us," Hakstol said. "His development has been really good, but most importantly he's done a great job down there and he's earned everything that he's got down there. He's become a very important player, a guy that has been in a lot of pressure situations for them.

"He's a guy that – if he's in tonight – we feel pretty confident that he can go out there. Even with the magnitude of the spot that he's going into, Game 5 of the first round, that would be, I'm sure, pretty exciting. But we'll see by tonight and if he's in he's going to go out and do a good job."

Kartye, 21, played in 72 games with the Firebirds this season with 57 points on 28 goals and 29 assists. However, Kartye's production has soared in the second half of the season in the AHL. Over his final 36 games with Coachella Valley (since January 20), Kartye racked up 40 of his points with 23 goals and 17 assists.

Via Piper Shaw of ROOT Sports, Kartye was skating in McCann's place alongside Matty Beniers and Jordan Eberle at the team's morning skate on Wednesday.

"He's big, strong. Obviously he can finish," Eberle said of Kartye. He had a great year in the minors and obviously when you have depth like that where you're able to bring guys up that are going to have an impact on your team that's signs of a strong organization. We're excited to have him."

McCann was injured in the first period of Monday night's Game 4 victory over the Avalanche. Colorado defenseman and reigning Norris Trophy and Conn Smythe Trophy winner Cale Makar hammered McCann into the glass after a McCann short-handed breakaway chance had deflected into the netting out of play.

The NHL suspended Makar for Game 5 due to the hit against McCann saying in it's report that McCann was not eligible to be hit with the puck out of play and it led to an injury.

Kartye flashed during practices in training camp for the Kraken and scored a power play goal in his only preseason game played against the Vancouver Canucks. Seattle signed Kartye to an entry-level contract in March 2022 after a big final season in the Ontario Hockey League for the Soo Greyhounds. Kartye had 58 points on 33 goals and 25 assists in 45 games played.

"He's a heavier power forward," Hakstol said of Kartye. "He's got good sense and some nice ability. Very different players (than McCann).

The Kraken primarily moved Ryan Donato up to McCann's spot alongside Beniers and Eberle for the remainder of Game 4 following the injury. By inserting Kartye into the lineup instead, it allows Seattle to keep Donato as their fourth line center and Morgan Geekie as their second line right wing. If Donato had moved up, Geekie may have needed to return to his spot as the fourth line center as Seattle doesn't have another center option on the roster. However, Geekie has clearly been more impactful playing alongside Jaden Schwartz and Alex Wennberg on the wing.

The line of Schwartz-Wennberg-Geekie has been the fifth-best line in expected goal percentage in the playoffs across the NHL as they've created scoring chances and played well defensively.

"There's a reason why you get up to this league and there's a reason why you're here and just play to your strengths," Eberle said of advice he'd have for Kartye ahead of his debut. "Obviously you can make a big deal of it being Game 5 for a first game and what not but at the end of the day it's just another hockey game and for him it's just continuing to do what he's done."