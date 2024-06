Seattle Mariners place right-hander Bryan Woo on 15-day IL

article

Seattle Mariners starter Bryan Woo was placed on the 15-day injured list on Tuesday, one day after straining his right hamstring.

The right-hander was hurt on a pitch Monday night to Tampa Bay’s Taylor Walls in the fourth innning. He couldn’t complete a warmup pitch after pushing off the rubber with his right leg, and walked slowly off the mound.

"No definite timeline," Mariners manager Scott Servais said before Tuesday night's game against the Rays. "The reports from the trainers and medical people were pretty positive in the fact that he can be back pretty quickly."

Woo allowed one run, five hits and struck out three. His ERA through eight starts this season is 1.77 to go with a 3-1 record.

Servais didn't name a rotation replacement for Woo.

"We do have some off days coming up, which helps in a number of areas," he said.

It's the latest injury setback for Woo, who was scratched ahead of his scheduled start on June 11 due to discomfort in his right forearm. He spent the first month of the season on the injured list with elbow inflammation, returning May 10.

Right-hander Collin Snider was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma.

This is Snider's third stint with Seattle this season. He has a 3.60 ERA in five games.

MORE SEATTLE MARINERS HEADLINES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Ben Rortvedt homers, drives in 4 runs as the Rays beat the Seattle Mariners 11-3

Rays bring 1-0 series lead over Mariners into game 2

Nick Gordon, Jesús Sánchez homer as Seattle Mariners fall 6-4 to Marlins

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.