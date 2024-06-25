Rays bring 1-0 series lead over Mariners into game 2

The Seattle Mariners face the Tampa Bay Rays, who are leading the series 1-0, in St. Petersburg on Tuesday.

Seattle is 18-24 in road games and 45-36 overall. The M's are sixth in the American League and first in the AL West with 89 total home runs, averaging about 1.1 per game.

Tampa Bay has gone 20-23 in home games and 39-40 overall. The Rays have gone 16-7 in games decided by a single home run.

Tuesday's matchup is the second time these teams square off this season.

Who are the top players for the Seattle Mariners right now?

Julio Rodriguez and Dylan Moore have been the Mariners' top performers recently. Julio has six doubles and seven home runs while hitting .257. Moore is 7-34 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Who are the top players for the Tampa Bay Rays right now?

For the Rays, Isaac Paredes has a .277 batting average to lead the team, and has 15 doubles and 11 home runs. Over the last 10 games, Yandy Diaz is 16-42 with two home runs and eight RBI.

In the last 10 games, the Rays are 6-4 with a team batting average of .264. All of their opponents have been outscored by one run. The Mariners, however, are 5-5 and have outscored opponents by five runs. Seattle's team batting average over the last 10 games is .218 with a 3.77 ERA.

Who is pitching Tuesday night for the Mariners, Rays game?

Pitching probables for Tuesday night's matchup between the Mariners and the Rays are Luis Castillo and Zick Littell. Castillo is 6-8 with the Mariners, with a 3.63 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 96 strikeouts. Tampa Bay's Zack Little is 2-15 with a 4.20 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 76 strikeouts.

Who is injured for the Tampa Bay Rays?

Brandon Lowe and Amed Rosario are on the injured list, checking progress on a day-to-day basis. Lowe has an injured toe and Rosario has a face injury. Richard Lovelady is out for 15 days with a forearm injury. Jacob Waguespack is out for 60 days with a shoulder injury. Both Jeffrey Springs and Drew Rasmussen are out for 60 days with elbow injuries. Shane McClanahan is out for 60 days with a forearm injury.

Who is injured for the Seattle Mariners?

Bryan Woo is on the injured list, checking day-to-day progress on his hamstring. Gabe Speier is out for 15 days with a Rotator cuff injury. Sam Haggerty is out for 60 days for an achilles injury. Matt Brash and Jackson Kowar are both out for 60 days for elbow injuries. Gregory Santos is on the 60-day injured list because of a lat injury.

The Seattle Mariners take on the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg at 3:50 p.m. PT.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.