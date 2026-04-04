Alex Carpenter scores lone goal for Seattle Torrent in 2-1 shootout loss to Sirens
NEW YORK - Sarah Fillier scored late in regulation, Maja Nylén Persson added a shootout goal, and the New York Sirens beat the Seattle Torrent 2-1 on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.
The announced crowd of 18,006 broke the record for attendance at a professional women’s hockey game in the United States.
Kayle Osborne stopped 20 shots for the Sirens (8-1-4-12).
Alex Carpenter scored a goal and Corinne Schroeder had 37 saves for the Torrent (6-1-3-14).
Carpenter scored on a one-timer off a pass from Danielle Serdachny at the 2:51 mark of the second period to give the Torrent a 1-0 lead.
Fillier scored a goal with 3:35 left in the third period that made it 1-1. Anne Cherkowski, on the left side, slipped a pass to Filler at the back post for the finish into a wide-open net.
Fillier has eight goals and an assist in her last seven games.
Up next
Torrent: Play Tuesday at Montreal.
Sirens: Visit Minnesota next Saturday.
The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.
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