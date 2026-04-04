Alex Carpenter scores lone goal for Seattle Torrent in 2-1 shootout loss to Sirens

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The Brief Sarah Fillier scored late in regulation and Maja Nylén Persson scored the decisive goal in a 2-1 shootout victory for the Sirens over the Torrent at Madison Square Garden. Alex Carpenter scored the only goal for the Torrent in regulation, and the only goal in attempts in the shootout for Seattle. Fillier scored the tying goal with 3:35 left in regulation to send the game to overtime. The announced crowd of 18,006 broke the record for attendance at a professional women’s hockey game in the United States.



Sarah Fillier scored late in regulation, Maja Nylén Persson added a shootout goal, and the New York Sirens beat the Seattle Torrent 2-1 on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.

The announced crowd of 18,006 broke the record for attendance at a professional women’s hockey game in the United States.

Kayle Osborne stopped 20 shots for the Sirens (8-1-4-12).

Alex Carpenter scored a goal and Corinne Schroeder had 37 saves for the Torrent (6-1-3-14).

Carpenter scored on a one-timer off a pass from Danielle Serdachny at the 2:51 mark of the second period to give the Torrent a 1-0 lead.

Fillier scored a goal with 3:35 left in the third period that made it 1-1. Anne Cherkowski, on the left side, slipped a pass to Filler at the back post for the finish into a wide-open net.

Fillier has eight goals and an assist in her last seven games.

Up next

Torrent: Play Tuesday at Montreal.

Sirens: Visit Minnesota next Saturday.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

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