Alex Carpenter scores lone goal for Seattle Torrent in 4-1 loss to Victoire
LAVAL, Quebec - Laura Stacey scored twice and had an assist and the Montreal Victoire beat the Seattle Torrent 4-1 on Thursday night to tie Minnesota and Boston atop the PWHL standings.
Catherine Dubois — with her first of the season — and Skylar Irving also scored for Montreal (10-4-1-5), The Victoire rebounded after blowing a three-goal, third-period lead Sunday in a 4-3 overtime loss to Boston.
Victoire captain Marie-Philip Poulin missed the game because of a lower-body injury after leaving Sunday following a hit from forward Shay Maloney. Poulin favored her right leg, the same one the Canadian captain hurt during preliminary-round play against Czechia at the Milan Cortina Olympics.
Ann-Renée Desbiens stopped 24 shots, and Kati Tabin added two assists.
Alex Carpenter scored for last-place Seattle (5-1-2-12). Hannah Murphy made 19 saves. The Torrent have lost seven in a row on the road.
Up next
Torrent: At Boston on Saturday.
Victoire: Vs. Ottawa on Sunday night in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.
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