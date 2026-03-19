Alex Carpenter scores lone goal for Seattle Torrent in 4-1 loss to Victoire

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The Brief Alex Carpenter scored the line goal for the Torrent in a 4-1 loss to the Victoire on Thursday night. Theresa Schafzahl made her debut with Seattle after being acquired in a trade for Jessie Eldridge from the Boston Fleet earlier in the week. Schafzahl assisted on Carpenter's goal. Seattle was without Hilary Knight (knee), Hannah Bilka (upper-body) and Mikyla Grant-Mentis (upper-body) due to injuries.



Laura Stacey scored twice and had an assist and the Montreal Victoire beat the Seattle Torrent 4-1 on Thursday night to tie Minnesota and Boston atop the PWHL standings.

Catherine Dubois — with her first of the season — and Skylar Irving also scored for Montreal (10-4-1-5), The Victoire rebounded after blowing a three-goal, third-period lead Sunday in a 4-3 overtime loss to Boston.

Victoire captain Marie-Philip Poulin missed the game because of a lower-body injury after leaving Sunday following a hit from forward Shay Maloney. Poulin favored her right leg, the same one the Canadian captain hurt during preliminary-round play against Czechia at the Milan Cortina Olympics.

Ann-Renée Desbiens stopped 24 shots, and Kati Tabin added two assists.

Alex Carpenter scored for last-place Seattle (5-1-2-12). Hannah Murphy made 19 saves. The Torrent have lost seven in a row on the road.

Up next

Torrent: At Boston on Saturday.

Victoire: Vs. Ottawa on Sunday night in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

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