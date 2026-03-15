Raygan Kirk stops 33 shots as Seattle Torrent shutout 2-0 by Sceptres

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The Brief Raygan Kirk stopped 33 shots for her first PWHL shutout as the Toronto Sceptres beat the Seattle Torrent 2-0 on Sunday. Blayre Turnbull scored four minutes in on a 2-on-1 rush and Sara Hjalmarsson added an empty-net goal with 7.8 seconds remaining. Hannah Murphy made 24 saves on 25 shots for the Torrent.



Raygan Kirk stopped 33 shots for her first PWHL shutout as the Toronto Sceptres beat the Seattle Torrent 2-0 on Sunday.

Blayre Turnbull scored four minutes in on a 2-on-1 rush and Sara Hjalmarsson added an empty-net goal with 7.8 seconds remaining.

Kirk was at her best in the second half of the second period when Seattle (5-1-2-11) hemmed the Sceptres (7-1-5-8) in their own end. She made nine saves during this stretch. It was the seventh time this season Kirk made 30 or more stops.

The Sceptres (3-0-2-0) have earned points in each of their five outings since the Olympic break.

The Torrent outshot Toronto 33-25. Seattle’s Hannah Murphy made 24 saves, 11 in the final 20 minutes.

Daryl Watts did not suit up for Toronto. The Canadian Olympian has been unable to shake a lingering flu bug since returning from the Winter Games three weeks ago.

United States captain Hilary Knight (knee) and Olympic teammate Hannah Bilka (upper-body) did not play.

The Sceptres increased their goal total to 41 in 21 games. Only the expansion Torrent (40 in 19 games) and Vancouver Goldeneyes (35 in 19) have scored fewer times.

Up next

Sceptres: Visit the Boston Fleet on Tuesday.

Torrent: Visit the Montreal Victoire on Thursday.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

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