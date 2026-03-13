Lexie Adzija scores lone goal for Seattle Torrent in 4-1 loss to Frost

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The Brief Rookie Peyton Anderson scored her first career goal to spark the Minnesota Frost to a 4-1 victory over the Seattle Torrent on Friday night. Abby Hustler, Klára Hymlárová, and Taylor Heise also scored for Minnesota in the victory. Lexie Adzija scored the lone goal for Seattle on a power play in the third period.



Rookie Peyton Anderson scored her first career goal to spark the Minnesota Frost to a 4-1 victory over the Seattle Torrent on Friday night in the PWHL.

Minnesota (8-3-3-4) needed just 2:30 to grab the lead when Anderson used assists from Élizabeth Giguère and Claire Butorac to score. It was the first assist this season for Giguère and the second for Butorac.

The Frost took a 2-0 lead with 2:32 remaining in the first on Abby Hustler's third goal this season. Kendall Cooper notched her 10th assist and Grace Zumwinkle collected her fifth.

Minnesota went up 3-0 with 4:38 remaining in the second period when Klára Hymlárová scored for the second time this season. Britta Curl-Salemme picked up her 11th assist and Kelly Pannek added her eighth.

Seattle (5-1-2-10) cut it to 3-1 with 8:19 remaining on a power-play goal by Lexie Adzija. Anna Wilgren earned her fifth assist and Danielle Serdachny her fourth on Adzija's fourth goal of the season.

Taylor Heise sent a shot into an empty net in the final minute to complete the scoring with her fifth goal. Heise joins Alex Carpenter and Marie-Philip Poulin as the only players in the league’s first three seasons to top 20 points in back-to-back campaigns.

The two-time defending champion Frost became the first team to beat an opponent by three or more goals in three consecutive matches after posting a 3-0 victory in Seattle and a 6-2 victory at home earlier this season.

Maddie Rooney finished with 28 saves in goal for the Frost.

Corinne Schroeder saved 27 shots for the Torrent in the first of five straight games away from home for the first-year club.

The Frost had a 23-11 advantage in shots through the first 40 minutes, but the Torrent out-shot Minnesota 18-8 in the final period.

Minnesota's 20 first-period goals this season trails only the 21 of Ottawa. Seattle has allowed 19 first-period goals, tied with New York for the most in the league.

Up next

Seattle: At Toronto on Sunday.

Minnesota: Hosts New York on Sunday.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

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