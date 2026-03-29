Hilary Knight returns to lineup, but Seattle Torrent blanked 2-0 by Charge

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The Brief Sarah Wozniewicz and Peyton Hemp scored for Ottawa, and Gwyneth Philips posted her first shutout of the season as the Charge blanked the Seattle Torrent 2-0 on Sunday. Seattle activated Hilary Knight from long-term injured reserve before the game. Knight had three goals and seven assists in 14 games before sustaining an MCL injury at the Winter Olympics. Gwyneth Phillips stopped all 25 shots she faced for the Charge.



Sarah Wozniewicz gave Ottawa the lead, rookie Peyton Hemp scored her first goal and Gwyneth Philips posted her first shutout of the season as the Charge blanked Seattle 2-0 on Sunday despite the return of Torrent's captain Hilary Knight.

Ottawa (6-7-1-9) moved two points in front of the Toronto Sceptres for the fourth and final playoff spot with a match in hand and seven remaining in the regular season.

Wozniewicz was in the right place to bang in a deflection after a shot by Kathryn Reilly hit the skate of a Seattle defender in front of the net at the 9:09 mark of the first period.

Hemp gave the Charge a 2-0 lead when she scored with 1:23 left in the second period. Hemp collected six assists through her first 22 matches.

Seattle began the third period on a two-minute power play after Ottawa forward Brianne Jenner was called for interference in the final second of the second. But Philips was up to the task, finishing with 25 saves.

Corinne Schroeder totaled 27 saves for Seattle (6-1-2-14). She saved a penalty shot by Jenner with 13:58 left to play.

Ottawa came in with a league-high 14 power-play goals but went 0 for 3 against Seattle. The Torrent came up empty on six tries with an extra skater.

Seattle activated Knight from long-term injured reserve before the match. Knight had three goals and seven assists in 14 games before sustaining an injury at the Winter Olympics.

The Charge beat the Torrent for a third straight time following a 4-1 loss in Seattle on Dec. 17.

Ottawa had been the only team without a regulation victory away from its primary home this season.

Up next

Ottawa: Hosts the Toronto Sceptres on Wednesday.

Seattle: Visits the New York Sirens on Saturday.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

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