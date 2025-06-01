Commentary: Buzz is lacking on the opportunity of a lifetime for Sounders FC and local soccer fans

Recently I’ve asked a number of people whether they’d be attending the Club World Cup this month, and the overwhelming response I’ve received has been this:

"Oh! I thought the World Cup was next year."

Which prompted this emergency talk tonight.

Yes, the World Cup – the one with the best countries in the world – like the defending champions from Argentina – is next year, and Seattle will be hosting six of those matches, including at least one that will feature the U.S. National Team. That’s historic in and of itself.

But it’s baffling that more people still don’t distinguish the difference between next year’s World Cup and this year’s Club World Cup – or even understand the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity this is for Sounders FC and for soccer fans in our area.

Just over three years ago, the Sounders beat Pumas in front of a crowd of close to 69-thousand fans in a magical night at Lumen Field. Just days prior, the majority of the city had no understanding of the magnitude of that match, but thanks to a coordinated effort from the team, fans and local celebrities like Marshawn Lynch, a record crowd showed up – on a Wednesday night no less – to cheer them on.

Their reward for that win? It’s happening this month: An unprecedented opportunity to compete against some of the very best teams in the entire world in an actual tournament – and to host them at Lumen Field.

Just yesterday, Paris Saint-Germain won the European Championship, in a convincing 5-0 win over Inter Milan. In three weeks, they’ll be in Seattle, facing the Sounders in the Club World Cup. Consider the amount of worldwide exposure the Sounders franchise will be getting from that one match alone, not to mention their other two matches, starting June 15th.

Seattle is one of just six cities across the country hosting both the Club World Cup this month and World Cup matches next year.

It’s home to one of just three MLS franchises getting to compete in the Club World Cup and the Sounders are one of just two franchises that will be hosting matches at their home stadium.

The point is, as Seattle sports fans, it would be a shame to take it all for granted, because chances are, it’ll never happen again. The Sounders might qualify for a future Club World Cup, but the likelihood of getting to play tournament matches of this caliber at home is somewhere between slim and none.

We might be 15 days from the Sounders first match, but this city has rallied strong with significantly less warning and less understanding of the magnitude of an event.

The Club World Cup in Seattle deserves that attention. And if someone asks if it’s a big deal? Your response should be: "It doesn’t get any bigger."