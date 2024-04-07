Cristian Roldan joins "Seattle Sports Live" after Sounders FC 5-0 win over CF Montreal

Cristian Roldan joins "Seattle Sports Live" after 5-0 Sounders win over Montreal
Roldan had an assist in the Sounders first win of the season, which included an offensive output many fans have been waiting to see.
Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan joined Fox 13 Sports Director Aaron Levine on "Seattle Sports Live" on Sunday night after the Sounders 5-0 win over CF Montreal on Saturday at Lumen Field.
Roldan had an assist, as the Sounders earned their first win of the season. Full interview above.