Landon DuPont leaving Everett Silvertips to play at University of Michigan

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The Brief Landon DuPont – the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 NHL Draft – is leaving the Everett Silvertips to play for the University of Michigan. Just the ninth player to ever be granted exceptional status to play in the Canadian Hockey Leagues as a 15-year-old, DuPont helped lead the Silvertips to their first ever WHL Championship this spring. DuPont posted a "Thank You" message to fans on Wednesday through the Silvertips, while sharing his commitment to Michigan on his Instagram account.



Landon DuPont – the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 NHL Draft – is leaving the Everett Silvertips to play for the University of Michigan.

Just the ninth player to ever be granted exceptional status to play in the Canadian Hockey Leagues as a 15-year-old, DuPont helped lead the Silvertips to their first ever WHL Championship this spring. The Silvertips made it to the Memorial Cup final before falling 6-2 to the Kitchener Rangers.

DuPont posted a "Thank You" message to fans on Wednesday through the Silvertips, while sharing his commitment to Michigan on his Instagram account.

"I'm excited and honoured to announce my commitment to play Division I hockey at the University of Michigan next season. Thank you to my family, teammates, coaches, trainers, billets and everyone who has supported me throughout my journey. Grateful for this opportunity and I can't wait to get started. Go Blue."

DuPont starred immediately for the Silvertips despite entering the league at a younger age. DuPont appeared in 127 games over two years in Everett with 35 goals and 98 assists for 133 points, and added 10 goals and 28 assists for 38 points in 28 career playoff games with the Silvertips.

DuPont is the first defenseman to ever be granted exceptional status by the CHL. The other eight players to be granted exceptional status are: center Michael Misa (2022: OHL / Saginaw Spirit), center Connor Bedard (2020: WHL / Regina Pats), Shane Wright (2019: OHL / Kingston Frontenacs), forward Joe Veleno (2015: QMJHL / Saint John Sea Dogs), defenseman Sean Day (2013: OHL / Mississauga Steelheads), center Connor McDavid (2012: OHL / Erie Otters), defenseman Aaron Ekblad (2011: OHL / Barrie Colts), and center John Tavares (2005: OHL / Oshawa Generals).

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Kraken and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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