Seattle Torrent sign Finnish forward Emma Nuutinen to one-year deal

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The Brief The Seattle Torrent signed three-time Finnish Olympian forward Emma Nuutinen to a one-year contract on Sunday. Nuutinen has played the last three seasons for Kiekko-Espoo of the Auroraliiga, where she won two straight championships and scoring titles. Nuutinen has scored 82 goals with 109 assists for 191 points in 89 regular season games over the last three seasons, and 27 goals and 29 assists for 56 points in 35 playoff games over that span.



The Seattle Torrent signed three-time Finnish Olympian forward Emma Nuutinen to a one-year contract on Sunday.

Nuutinen, 29, played four years of college hockey in the United States for North Dakota (2016-17) and Mercyhurst (2017-20), and spent one year playing for the Buffalo Beauts of the Premier Hockey League in 2022-23, where she was teammates with fellow Torrent member Mikyla Grant-Mentis. However, most of her career has been spent at home in Finland.

Nuutinen has played the last three seasons for Kiekko-Espoo of the Auroraliiga, where she won two straight championships and scoring titles. Nuutinen has scored 82 goals with 109 assists for 191 points in 89 regular season games over the last three seasons, and 27 goals and 29 assists for 56 points in 35 playoff games over that span.

The Torrent have 13 players now under contract for next year, which doesn't include the six players they selected in last week's PWHL Entry Draft.

Joining Nuutinen and Grant-Mentis under contract for the Torrent are forwards Alex Carpenter, Julia Gosling, Danielle Serdachny, Lexie Adzija, Theresa Schafzahl and Gabrielle David, defenders Anna Wilgren, Aneta Tejralová and Emily Brown, and goaltenders Hannah Murphy and CJ Jackson.

Seattle's six-player draft class included forwards Abbey Murphy (1st round), Emerson Jarvis (3rd round), and Grace Elliott (4th round), defenders Sydney Morrow (2nd round) and Gracie Gilkyson (5th round), and goaltender Gabriella Durante (6th round).

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Torrent and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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