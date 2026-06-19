Seattle Torrent acquire Neena Brick, re-sign Carly Jackson

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The Brief The Seattle Torrent have traded 2025 first-round draft pick Jenna Buglioni to the Ottawa Charge in exchange for forward Neena Brick, and re-signed goaltender Carly "CJ" Jackson to a two-year contract. Buglioni appeared in 18 games for Seattle, but didn't record a single point for the team in her rookie season. Brick had 19 points on 11 goals and eight assists in 35 regular season games for MoDo Hockey of the SDHL last year.



The Seattle Torrent have traded 2025 first-round draft pick Jenna Buglioni to the Ottawa Charge in exchange for forward Neena Brick, and re-signed goaltender Carly "CJ" Jackson to a two-year contract.

"Jenna has been an important member of our team from our inception, and we're thankful for her contributions to establishing our roots in year one. We wish her the best in Ottawa," general manager Meghan Turner said in a statement.

Buglioni was the first draft pick in Torrent history last year, selected eighth overall out of Ohio State University. She appeared in 18 games for Seattle, but didn't record a single point for the team in her rookie season.

Brick played in Sweden last season for MoDo Hockey of the SDHL after being a fifth-round pick of the Charge out of Colgate University. Brick had 19 points on 11 goals and eight assists in 35 regular season games, and added two goals and an assist in four playoff games.

"Neena had a strong collegiate career and established herself at the professional level in the SDHL last year. We look forward to welcoming her in Seattle," Turner said.

Brick had 104 points on 43 goals and 61 assists in 150 college games for Colgate, where she was teammates with Torrent goalkeeper Hannah Murphy, forward Danielle Serdachny, and 2026 second-round pick Sydney Morrow.

Additionally, the Torrent re-signed Jackson as a third goaltender for their roster, joining Murphy and 2026 sixth-round pick Gabriella Durante.

Jackson appeared in two games with one start on April 18, making 36 saves on 42 shots faced in a 6-5 overtime loss to Vancouver.

The agreement came during an exclusive re-signing window for existing teams ahead of outright free agency in the PWHL expansion process.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Torrent and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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