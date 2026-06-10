Seattle Torrent re-sign, protect Julia Gosling with two-year contract

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The Brief The Torrent have re-signed forward and co-leading scorer Julia Gosling to a two-year contract, protecting her throughout the third phase of the PWHL's expansion process. Gosling's 20 points last season on six goals and 14 assists tied Alex Carpenter for the most on the team during the Torrent's inaugural season. Seattle lost Hannah Bilka and Cayla Barnes to PWHL Detroit, Corinne Schroeder to PWHL San Jose, and Hilary Knight and Megan Carter to PWHL Las Vegas. However, Knight is expected to be dealt to Detroit via sign-and-trade ahead of the draft.



The Seattle Torrent have re-signed forward and co-leading scorer Julia Gosling to a two-year contract, protecting her throughout the third phase of the PWHL's expansion process.

Gosling's 20 points last season on six goals and 14 assists tied Alex Carpenter for the most on the team during the Torrent's inaugural season. Gosling was named to the Canadian Olympics Team, where she recorded five points with two goals and three assists while earning a Silver Medal.

Keeping Gosling was a needed win for the Torrent after losing five players to expansion teams during the second phase of expansion through the weekend. Seattle protected Carpenter, defender Anna Wilgren, and goaltender Hannah Murphy from being selected, which left captain Hilary Knight, forward Hannah Bilka, and defender Cayla Barnes among the team's unprotected assets.

Bilka and Barnes signed with PWHL Detroit, goaltender Corinne Schroeder signed with PWHL San Jose, and Knight and defender Megan Carter signed with PWHL Las Vegas. However, Knight is reportedly going to end up in Detroit with Bilka and Barner, via a sign-and-trade just ahead of the PWHL Draft.

The Torrent are allowed to protect three more players that are under contract during phase three of expansion. Gosling is the first to be protected now that she has re-signed. Players already under contract that could be protected include Lexie Adzija, Jenna Buglioni, Mikyla Grant-Mentis and Danielle Serdachny.

However, any player currently unsigned across the entirety of the PWHL can now sign with any of the 12 teams. For the existing eight teams, that player would become one of their three protected players for phase three.

Phase three runs through Friday, June 12.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Torrent and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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Seattle Torrent sign, protect Alex Carpenter ahead of PWHL expansion

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