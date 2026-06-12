Seattle Torrent protect Danielle Serdachny, Mikyla Grant-Mentis in PWHL expansion

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The Brief The Seattle Torrent protected forwards Danielle Serdachny and Mikyla Grant-Mentis, along with freshly re-signed Julia Gosling as the expansion process continues in the PWHL. The trio join Alex Carpenter, Anna Wilgren and Hannah Murphy, who was protected by the Torrent earlier in the process. The protections leave only Lexie Adzija and Jenna Buglioni as players under contract with the Torrent who have not been protected. All 12 teams in the league are now allowed to sign any existing free agent.



The Seattle Torrent protected forwards Danielle Serdachny and Mikyla Grant-Mentis, along with freshly re-signed Julia Gosling as the expansion process continues in the PWHL.

The trio join Alex Carpenter, Anna Wilgren and Hannah Murphy, who was protected by the Torrent earlier in the process.

Seattle has been picked over by the incoming expansion teams, losing more players from last year's roster than any of the other seven returning teams in the league. Hannah Bilka (Detroit), Cayla Barnes (Detroit), Corinne Schroeder (San Jose), Megan Carter (Las Vegas) and Mariah Keoppel (San Jose) have left through the process so far.

Captain Hilary Knight is also expected to end up in Detroit with Bilka and Barnes, despite signing an expansion foundational offer (EFO) with Las Vegas.

Once the expansion teams had all reached five signed players, the existing teams were able to add three more players to be protected, joining the initial three from the opening phase of the process. Seattle re-signed Gosling to a two-year deal, and protected Serdachny and Grant-Mentis, who were both already under contract.

The protections leave only Lexie Adzija and Jenna Buglioni as players under contract with the Torrent who have not been protected. All 12 teams in the league are now allowed to sign any existing free agent.

With Serdachny returning, the Torrent have held onto their top three leading scorers from last season. Serdachny had 16 points on seven goals and nine assists in 30 games played, trailing only Carpenter and Gosling, who each had 20 points.

Grant-Mentis appeared in 25 games for Seattle, recording six points on three goals and three assists.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Torrent and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE TORRENT NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle Torrent name Christine Bumstead as new head coach

Seattle Torrent re-sign, protect Julia Gosling with two-year contract

Seattle Torrent's Hilary Knight to play for Detroit's PWHL expansion team, sources say

Seattle Torrent GM Meghan Turner discusses roster choices, leaving Hilary Knight unprotected for expansion

Seattle Torrent protect Hannah Murphy, Anna Wilgren from expansion

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