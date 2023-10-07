ESPN's ‘College GameDay’ coming to Seattle for 1st time since 2016

ESPN’s College GameDay is coming to Seattle next Saturday for the Washington–Oregon matchup.

The sports show made the big announcement Saturday. This marks the third time the show has been live in Seattle, which last took place in 2016, when then-fourth ranked Washington hosted University of Southern California.

Now, Washington is the top-ranked team in the conference—No. 7 nationwide according to the AP Top 25. Both the Huskies and Ducks have gone undefeated this season, as the Pac-12 looks to go out kicking and screaming in what may be the conference’s final season.

Once members of the Pac-12, Washington and Oregon are both Big Ten-bound in 2024.

College GameDay will be live from Red Square between 6–9 a.m., and after the Huskies will play the Ducks at Husky Stadium at 12:30 p.m.