George Kirby's six scoreless innings carry Mariners to 6-2 win over Astros

article

George Kirby survived an early bases loaded jam in the first inning to pitch six scoreless innings to carry the Seattle Mariners to a critical 6-2 victory over the Houston Astros on Tuesday night that kept the team firmly in the hunt for a playoff spot with five games left to play.

The Mariners took advantage of three Houston errors and scored four runs off Astros starter Cristian Javier to help snap a four-game losing streak and close back to within a half game of Houston in the chase for the final Wild Card spot in the American League.

The early resilience of Kirby along with some defensive help allowed the Mariners to punch back in the series after being shutdown by Justin Verlander in a 5-1 loss to Houston on Monday night.

José Altuve and Alex Bregman each reached on singles to leadoff the game for Houston and a groundout from Yordan Álvarez put two runners in scoring position with just one out. Kirby intentionally walked Kyle Tucker after falling behind 3-0 in the at-bat to load the bases.

But Eugenio Suárez came up with a big defensive play by fielding a José Abreu chopper and throwing Altuve out at the plate to keep a run off the board. Kirby then got out of the jam by getting Yainer Diaz to groundout to shortstop to keep the game scoreless.

Mike Ford and Ty France each singled to lead off the third inning to give Seattle their first baserunners of the night. Josh Rojas followed with a drive deep to right field that required a terrific running catch from Kyle Tucker to save an extra-base hit. However, Ford tagged up on the play and took off for third base with José Altuve's relay throw saying high over third base to allow Ford to score to give the Mariners a 1-0 lead.

Julio Rodríguez followed with a sacrifice fly to deep left field that allowed France to score for a 2-0 lead.

Rojas began another Mariners surge with a one-out single in the fifth inning. A two-out walk of Rodríguez by Javier brought his start to a close with Houston turning to Rafael Montero in relief. The former Mariner reliever couldn't get a single out against Seattle as the Mariners stretched their lead.

Cal Raleigh attempted to ambush a 3-0 pitch from Montero and dumped a hit into right field that scored Rojas from second. Tucker's throw to third base got away from Bregman and went into the Houston dugout to allow Rodríguez to score for a 4-0 lead as Raleigh advanced to third on the play. Teoscar Hernandez followed with a single that scored Raleigh for a 5-0 advantage.

Jarred Kelenic singled and Suárez walked against Montero to end his day after four batters without recording an out. However, pinch-hitter Dylan Moore meekly struck out against left-hander Bennett Sousa to limit any further damage for the Astros.

But just as Montero couldn't record an out in his stint in relief for Houston, Justin Topa was unable to record an out in facing three Houston batters in the seventh inning. Topa hit Diaz with a pitch to leadoff the inning, and Chas McCormick and Jeremy Peña each singled to load the bases with no outs.

Matt Brash came in to save the day for the Mariners as he worked out of the jam. Pinch-hitter Jon Singleton scored Diaz on a sacrifice fly to right field to cut the Seattle lead to 5-1, but Brash then struck out Altuve looking at a slider on the inside corner and Bregman grounded out to third base to end the Houston threat.

Brash worked around a one-out double from Tucker in the eighth inning as he picked up six big outs for the Mariners in his longest outing of the season.

Ty France delivered a two-out home run in the eighth inning for his 11th of the season to add a little more insurance for Seattle.

The insurance was a welcome sight for Andrés Muñoz in the ninth inning. Muñoz hit McCormick with a pitch and Peña singled for the third time in the game to apply pressure. A one-out single from Altuve scored pinch-runner Grae Kessinger to cut the lead to 6-2. Bregman hit into a fielder's choice to third and Álvarez flew out to center to secure the victory for Seattle.

With the victory, the Mariners close back up to within a half game of the Astros for the final Wild Card spot in the American League. They also pull within two games of the Toronto Blue Jays for the second Wild Card spot after their 2-0 loss to the New York Yankees earlier in the evening.

Additionally, the Mariners remain within reach of the division lead as well after the Texas Rangers lost 9-3 to the Los Angeles Angels. Seattle is three games back of Texas with a four-game weekend series to close out the regular season between the two teams set for the weekend.