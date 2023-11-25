Grady Gross 42-yard FG as time expires gives No. 4 Washington 24-21 win over WSU in Apple Cup

Rome Odunze's 23-yard end-around on fourth down sparked No. 4 Washington's final drive and Grady Gross converted a 42-yard field goal as time expired as the Huskies completed an undefeated regular season with a 24-21 victory over the Washington State Cougars in the Apple Cup on Saturday afternoon.

Michael Penix Jr. tossed a pair of touchdowns to Odunze, and Dillon Johnson added a touchdown on the ground as the Huskies (12-0, 9-0 Pac-12) became the first Pac-12 team to finish the regular season unbeaten in conference play since Oregon in 2010.

The Huskies will face the No. 6 Oregon Ducks next Friday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in the Pac-12 Championship Game. Washington won the first meeting between the two teams, 36-33, at Husky Stadium in October.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 25: Rome Odunze #1 of the Washington Huskies catches the ball against Cam Lampkin #3 of the Washington State Cougars and Jackson Lataimua #30 of the Washington State Cougars during the first quarter at Husky Stadium on Expand

As they have all season, Penix and Odunze carried Washington's offense in a valiant fight with the cross-state rival Cougars (5-7, 2-7).

After Cameron Ward connected with Lincoln Victor on an 8-yard touchdown to tie the game at 21-21 with 5:58 left to play, the Huskies final offensive drive appeared to have died out. Johnson's run on third-and-1 was stuffed by the Cougars defense, forcing the Huskies into a likely punt situation from their own 29-yard line with 1:11 left to play.

But after trying to draw an offsides call out of punt formation, UW head coach Kalen DeBoer ran his offense back onto the field to go for it. An end-around call for Odunze broke free for 23 yards to move the Huskies across midfield. A roughing the passer call against Ron Stone Jr. on the next throw from Penix pushed the Huskies into field goal range and Gross' heroics capped the Husky victory.

Washington's first scoring drive opened with an 8-yard reception from receiver Jalen McMillan. It was his first catch since the Michigan State game in September as he'd been dealing with a knee injury that forced him to miss four games through the middle portion of the season.

A 22-yard completion from Penix to Odunze was the big play of the nine-play drive that finished with a 1-yard Dillon Johnson touchdown run that gave the Huskies a 7-0 lead.

The Cougars faced a third-and-9 on the ensuing drive as WSU's offense seemed stagnant. But that changed in a hurry with a 17-yard strike to Josh Kelly for a first down. Kyle Williams made a brilliant one-arm grab for a 37-yard gain on the next play, and Ward delivered a 21-yard touchdown strike to Kelly that served as the answer for Washington State to tie the game at 7-7.

The Huskies stopped a fourth-and-1 quarterback sneak from Ward for a turnover on downs, but were unable to come away with points despite the short field. Grady Gross missed a 43-yard field goal wide right that kept the game tied. But the next time Washington State made an error, the Huskies were ready to capitalize.

Ward was intercepted by Thaddeus Dixon on a throw way behind Williams as the WSU quarterback faced heavy pressure from Zion Tupuola-Fetui.

It took UW just three plays to find the end zone. WSU cornerback Cam Lampkin slipped and fell at the line of scrimmage, which allowed Odunze completely uncovered for a 40-yard touchdown pass from Penix that put the Huskies back on top, 14-7.

Ward then authored a terrific two-minute drill for Washington State to bring the game back level before halftime. A 28-yard completion from Ward to Lincoln Victor moved the Cougars inside the UW red zone. After a sack and a false start backed WSU up, Ward then delivered a perfect throw into the arms of Williams over UW cornerback Elijah Jackson for a 25-yard touchdown that made it a 14-14 game at the break.

Penix was then intercepted for just the eighth time all season on Washington's opening possession of the third quarter. Jaden Hicks wrestled the football out of the arms of UW receiver Ja'Lynn Polk for the Cougars' first forced turnover of the day.

Both offenses continued to sputter as neither unit looked sharp for most of the third quarter. Dean Janikowski missed a 50-yard field goal try for Washington State with just under four minutes left in the quarter to keep the game tied.

The attention on Odunze led to a big 19-yard throw from Penix to tight end Jack Westover to move deep into WSU territory. Odunze took two defenders on a deep route that opened up the turf underneath for Westover's grab. Penix then went back to his Ol' Reliable on the very next play, delivering a 21-yard back-shoulder fade to Odunze for the go-ahead touchdown.

Ward was then intercepted for the second time as a pass over the middle deflected off Lincoln Victor and Elijah Jackson as Makell Esteen made a diving grab.

Janikowski hit a 35-yard field goal to seemingly cut the UW lead to four at 21-17 with under seven minutes remaining. However, Dominique Hampton was called for a personal foul for leaping on the field goal try to give the Cougars a new set of downs. Two plays later, Ward and Victor connected for an 8-yard touchdown to bring the game level again at 21-21 with 5:58 left to play.

Washington with three-and-out on the ensuing drive with Penix nearly sacked on third down as WSU got the ball back with 4:52 remaining. A holding penalty helped stall the Cougars drive and a third-and-11 pass from Ward to Victor fell incomplete to force a punt.

The Cougars never got the ball back and the Huskies drove for the winning score.