Houston Astros pitcher Ronel Blanco pitches no-hitter against Blue Jays, first of his career

Houston Astros pitcher Ronel Blanco has pitched a no-hitter against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 01: Ronel Blanco #56 of the Houston Astros pitches in the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Minute Maid Park on April 01, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

The no-hitter is the 17th no-hitter in franchise history and was the first no-hitter of the 2024 MLB baseball season.

The Astros won the game by a final score of 10-0, and it was the team's first win of the season.