How to watch UW Huskies vs. UCLA Bruins

The Brief The Washington Huskies face UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl on Saturday, Nov. 22, at 7:30 p.m. PT. The game airs on NBC, with radio broadcast available on the Washington Sports Network This matchup could be the last regular season game at the Rose Bowl, as UCLA reportedly plans to move to SoFi Stadium next season.



The Washington Huskies (7-3) hit the road for the final time this regular season, facing the UCLA Bruins (3-7) in a Saturday night matchup.

The Huskies head to Pasadena following a 49-13 blowout win over Purdue, while the Bruins got trounced by No. 1 Ohio State last week in a 48-10 loss.

The game could end up being the last regular season game to be played at the Rose Bowl, as UCLA reportedly plans to move to SoFi Stadium next season.

Washington running back Adam Mohammed (24) celebrates his touchdown against Purdue with wide receiver Dezmen Roebuck (81) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Keep reading for more details on the UW vs. UCLA football game and how to watch it live.

What time is the UW-UCLA game?

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, Nov. 22.

Where is the UW-UCLA game?

The Huskies will take on the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

What channel is the UW-UCLA game?

Saturday's game will air on NBC, with Paul Burmeister, Yogi Roth and Caroline Pineda on the call. To watch online, go to www.nbcsports.com/now.

How do I listen to the UW-UCLA game?

All Washington football games will be broadcast on the Washington Sports Network, with Tony Castricone on play-by-play, Cameron Cleeland as the analyst, and Elise Woodward on the sidelines. The radio broadcast begins four hours before kickoff on Seattle's SportsRadio KJR 93.3 FM, with statewide coverage starting two hours prior on the 17-station network. The entire broadcast is also available on the Huskies Gameday and Varsity mobile apps, as well as on Sirius/XM channels.

More on the Huskies

While Washington's standout running back Jonah Coleman was out last week, Adam Mohammed took the reins and scored a career-high three rushing touchdowns to help the Huskies beat Purdue last Saturday. Husky quarterback Desmond Williams Jr. currently ranks first among FBS quarterbacks in career pass efficiency (169.25), and Washington is ranked third in the nation in third-down efficiency (.538). Williams is also on pace to set a new UW record for single-season completion percentage (.726), and is about 15 points ahead of Michael Penix Jr.'s career pass efficiency record.

Up Next

Following the UCLA game, Washington wraps up the regular season on Nov. 29, at home vs. rival No. 6 Oregon.

MORE HUSKIES NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Washington dominates Purdue 49–13 despite missing key starters

Washington WR Raiden Vines-Bright leaves game in ambulance after taking big hit

No. 24 Washington Huskies clamped by Wisconsin in 13-10 loss to Badgers

Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch talking college football playoff push

Denzel Boston’s big day helps Washington beat No. 23 Illinois 42-25

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.