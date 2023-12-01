Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 4:00 AM PST until SUN 4:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
7
Beach Hazard Statement
from SAT 4:00 AM PST until THU 4:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast
Flood Watch
until TUE 4:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 4:00 AM PST until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Olympics, Wenatchee Area
Wind Advisory
from FRI 8:00 PM PST until SAT 6:00 AM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast
Wind Advisory
from FRI 11:00 PM PST until SAT 6:00 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Southwest Interior
Flood Watch
from SAT 10:00 PM PST until THU 4:00 AM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Island County, Jefferson County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, San Juan County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County

Jaden Schwartz to miss six weeks with upper body injury for Kraken

By
Published 
Sports
FOX 13 Seattle
article

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 24: Jaden Schwartz #17 of the Seattle Kraken skates during the first period of a game against the Vancouver Canucks at Climate Pledge Arena on November 24, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Christopher Mast/NHLI vi

Expand

The Seattle Kraken announced Friday that forward Jaden Schwartz is expected to miss approximately six weeks with an undisclosed upper body injury sustained in Tuesday night’s 4-3 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks.

Schwartz is second on the team in goals with eight on the season. Five of those have come on the power play for Seattle.

It’s a big loss for a Kraken team that is still struggling to deliver victories just over a quarter of the way into the season. Brandon Tanev has missed the last two games for Seattle with a lower body injury and André Burakovsky has been sidelined since mid-October with an upper body injury of his own as well.

Tanev could return to the lineup shortly for the Kraken, but Burakovsky – who is skating with the team in a non-contact jersey – is still not ready to return to action.

Schwartz did not appear to take a significant hit during any of his final three shifts against Chicago. He did play the puck in front of the Seattle bench at the end of his final shift early in the third period on a play that could have caused the injury. He stopped the puck with his skate and made a pass, but appeared to favor his left side immediately afterward as he retreated to the bench.

The Kraken recalled forward Max McCormick from AHL Coachella Valley to help mitigate the loss of Schwartz. McCormick is Coachella Valley's leading scorer with 17 points on eight goals and nine assists in 16 games played for the Firebirds. McCormick appeared in 10 games for Seattle in the 2021-22 season with no points recorded. He has six career NHL goals and four assists in 71 total games played for the Kraken, Carolina Hurricanes, and Ottawa Senators.

Andrew Poturalski was optioned back to Coachella Valley after appearing in the last two games for Seattle. 