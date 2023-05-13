Kraken force Game 7 with a 6-3 win over the Stars

Image 1 of 8 ▼ SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 13: Adam Larsson #6, Vince Dunn #29, Tye Kartye #52 and Jordan Eberle #7 of the Seattle Kraken celebrate a goal by Kartye against the Dallas Stars during the second period in Game Six of the Second Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Climate Pledge Arena on May 13, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Eeli Tolvanen scored a goal with two assists and Jordan Eberle scored two goals with an empty netter to seal the win and carry the Seattle Kraken to a 6-3 victory over the Dallas Stars, forcing a decisive Game 7 back in Dallas on Monday night.

Yanni Gourde, Matty Beniers and Tye Kartye also scored for Seattle.

Eberle's empty net goal came with 58 seconds left to clinch the victory for the Kraken in their first game at home facing elimination in franchise history. Tolvanen and Eberle became the first players in team history with three-point games in a playoff contest.

Philipp Grubauer made 20 saves on 23 shots in net for the Kraken.

With their backs against the wall and facing elimination, the Kraken delivered one of their best opening periods of the series.

After absorbing a strong opening shift from the Stars, Seattle took over control of play. Seattle out-shot the Stars by a 16-5 margin in the first period and scored first for just the second time in the series.

A turnover by Dallas at neutral ice gave Gourde and Tolvanen a 2-on-1 rush chance from the right wing. Stars defenseman Esa Lindell fell down and Gourde took the puck around the downed defender and got in front of the Dallas net. Gourde chipped slammed own rebound chance into the net by Jake Oettinger to give Seattle a 1-0 lead.

The lead was short-lived as the Stars answered just 31 seconds later. Seattle got caught with too many forwards in deep on the forecheck as Dallas created a rush chance back the other way. A Tyler Seguin pass jumped up off the stick of Justin Schultz and bounced off Mason Marchment past Philipp Grubauer to tie the game at 1-1.

The Kraken took advantage of a pair of power play chances to begin to apply more pressure on Dallas. After getting three shots on net during their first power play of the night, Seattle struck minutes later with Jamie Benn in the box for a tripping penalty. Tolvanen ripped a slap-pass toward the Stars net that deflected to Jordan Eberle, who calmly flipped the puck backhanded into the net for a 2-1 Seattle lead at the end of the first period.

After killing off a Matty Beniers slashing penalty in the opening seconds of the second period, the Kraken scored one of their prettiest goals of the season to extend the lead. Gourde found a driving Oliver Bjorkstrand with a backhand pass and Tolavanen was perched on Oettinger's doorstep for a one-time finish and a 3-1 Kraken advantage.

Tolvanen is the first Kraken player to post a three-point game in the playoffs. He had the primary assists on both Gourde and Eberle's goals.

Rookie Tye Kartye made it a three-goal lead just under three minutes later. Another neutral zone turnover for Dallas led to a three-on-two rush chance for Seattle with Kartye ripping a wrist shot over the right pad of Oettinger for a 4-1 lead.

Dallas pulled Oettinger for the second time in the series after Kartye's goal with Scott Wedgewood finishing the game in net for the Stars. Oettinger allowed four goals on 18 shots from Seattle before exiting the contest.

The Stars got a goal back shortly afterward as Jamie Oleksiak was sent to the penalty box for an interference call. Joe Pavelski tipped a Miro Heiskanen shot through Grubauer for a power play goal to cut Seattle's lead to 4-2.

Pavelski and Jason Robertson each hit the post in the first three minutes of the third period for Dallas. Pavelski's chance richoted to Heiskanen only to have it deflect just side the net off his calf as Dallas pushed for another goal to trim the Seattle lead.

Seattle survived a Vince Dunn penalty midway through the third period as Gourde delivered a key clearance from Grubauer's doorstep in the closing seconds of the penalty. Less than 30 seconds after the penalty expired, Eberle and Matty Beniers created a two-on-one chance against Lindell that Beniers finished to make it a 5-2 lead.

Again, the advantage was short-lived. Just 15 seconds after Beniers' goal, the Stars got one back. A Thomas Harley shot was deflected by Joel Kiviranta and went off Dunn's calf and behind Grubauer to cut the lead to 5-3 with 11:02 left to play.

Wedgewood left for the bench with four minutes left to get an extra attacker on for the Stars. Eberle missed a bank shot chance on the empty net with 3:30 left. He'd ultimately get the empty net goal to go with just under a minute left to send the series back to Dallas for a winner-take-all contest.

The victor will face either the Vegas Golden Knights or Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Finals. Vegas leads their series 3-2.