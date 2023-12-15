Kraken place forward Jaden Schwartz on long-term injured reserve

article

The Seattle Kraken made a trio of roster moves on Friday that included placing veteran winger Jaden Schwartz on long-term injured reserve.

Additionally, the team recalled center Shane Wright from AHL Coachella Valley and reassigned winger Tye Kartye to the Firebirds in moves that help manage the team's salary cap limits.

Schwartz has already missed seven games for the Kraken after suffering an upper-body injury in a game against the Chicago Blackhawks on November 28. Schwartz is expected to miss approximately six weeks due to the injury.

A player can be placed on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) if he is going to miss at least 10 games and 24 days of time due to injury. By using LTIR, NHL teams can operate in excess of the salary cap. The amount of relief they receive depends on how close to the salary cap limit the team is before placing a player on LTIR.

Wright's contract is about $60,000 more expensive than Kartye's contract, which allowed Seattle to get closer to the cap limit before making the move with Schwartz.

It would not be a surprise for the two players to be swapped again on Saturday with Kartye in the lineup for Seattle's game against the Los Angeles Kings.

With three significant injuries to Schwartz, André Burakovsky and Philipp Grubauer, the Kraken had inched closer and closer to the salary cap ceiling. Schwartz's contract is worth $5.5 million for this season. The Kraken will receive that amount in relief, minus the remaining cap space they had before making the move. If the Kraken were $500,000 shy of the cap ceiling when Schwartz went on LTIR, they'd get $5 million in relief, for example.

While it may not indicate such a move is coming, the possibility exists that such salary cap maneuvering could be needed to help facilitate a trade as well.

The team also announced later on Friday they have reassigned forward Marián Studenič to Coachella Valley as well.