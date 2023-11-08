Kraken recall Shane Wright, Ryan Winterton from Coachella Valley amid Jordan Eberle injury

article

The Seattle Kraken have recalled center Shane Wright and winger Ryan Winterton from AHL Coachella Valley ahead of Thursday night's game against the Colorado Avalanche.

The moves were made due to an injury sustained by Kraken forward Jordan Eberle in practice on Wednesday. The team confirmed a report from Geoff Baker of The Seattle Times that Eberle sustained a "deep cut" to his upper leg in practice that led to a hospital trip for an MRI.

"They’re doing an MRI to see if it got the tendon, so I don’t know enough yet," general manager Ron Francis said, via the Times. "It wasn’t gushing but it was a deep cut, so they’ve taken him to a hospital and they’re doing an MRI."

Wright and Winterton are both off to strong starts for the Firebirds in the AHL. In seven games played, Wright has six points on four goals and two assists. Meanwhile, Winterton has five points on three goals and two assists.

Wright saw eight games of action with the Kraken last season after being the No. 4 overall draft pick. Wright had a goal and an assist in his limited action with Seattle last year before being sent down to the Windsor Spitfires of the Ontario Hockey League.

Winterton has yet to play an NHL game and is in his first season in the minors. Winterton – the Kraken's third-round selection in the 2021 NHL Draft – had 36 points on 12 goals and 24 assists in 34 games played for the London Knights of the OHL last season.

Francis said there was a strong chance that both players will be in the lineup for Thursday's game in Colorado.

The injury to Eberle will force the Kraken to have to make more changes to their lineup. Wright is naturally a center while Eberle is a right wing. Head coach Dave Hakstol could ask Wright to play wing in Eberle's place or move Yanni Gourde to the wing to allow Wright to play his natural spot in the middle.

Winterton could give the fourth line a different look in place of either Tye Kartye or Devin Shore.

Brandon Tanev has missed four weeks and 12 games for the Kraken after sustaining a lower body injury in the regular season opener against the Vegas Golden Knights. André Burakovsky is also out for 6-8 weeks due to an upper body injury that happened in a loss to the New York Rangers on Oct. 21.

If Eberle misses significant time as well, it's yet another significant blow to the Kraken's offensive lineup.