Luis Castillo strikes out 10 as Seattle Mariners beat Pittsburgh Pirates 5-0

Luis Castillo struck out 10 in six crisp innings, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-0 on Saturday.

Castillo allowed one hit — Tucupita Marcano’s double on the game’s first pitch — and walked two. The right-hander earned his second straight win since dropping consecutive starts.

Gabe Speier, Matt Brash, Trevor Gott and Justin Topa then combined for three innings of one-hit ball for Seattle.

The Mariners backed Castillo (4-2) with three runs in the first and one in the second. Ty France hit an RBI double and scored on Eugenio Suárez’s check-swing bloop single. Julio Rodríguez added a run-scoring double in the second.

Pittsburgh right-hander Vince Velasquez departed after two innings due to discomfort in his pitching elbow. He allowed seven hits and walked one.

The 30-year-old Velasquez also exited with elbow discomfort in his previous start on May 4, when he lasted just three innings against Tampa Bay. He was on the 15-day injured list prior to being activated for Saturday’s start.

J.P. Crawford, France and Rodríguez each had two hits for Seattle. It was Rodríguez’s fifth multi-hit performance in the past six games.

ROSTER MOVE

Pittsburgh designated right-hander Duane Underwood Jr. for assignment to make room for Velasquez. Underwood posted a 5.18 ERA in 24 1/3 innings across 20 relief appearances this season. He had a strong April, but struggled to an 8.44 ERA in May.

UP NEXT

Pirates: RHP Luis Ortiz (1-2, 4.02 ERA) makes his fourth start of the season on Sunday after opening the year in Triple-A Indianapolis. He pitched 7 2/3 strong innings against Texas in his last outing, allowing just two runs and five hits.

Mariners: LHP Marco Gonzales (4-1, 5.68 ERA) takes the mound. He tossed six innings of two-run ball against Oakland in his last start, rebounding from a May 17 outing in Boston that was among the worst of his career.