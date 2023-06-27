Mariners activate Trevor Gott, designate Chris Flexen for assignment

article

The Seattle Mariners activated reliever Trevor Gott from the 15-day injured list and designated right-handed pitcher Chris Flexen for assignment.

Flexen, 28, has been unable to recapture the form that made his a solid starting pitcher for the Mariners during the 2021 season. Flexen is 0-4 with a 7.71 ERA in 17 games pitched this season for Seattle primarily out of the bullpen. Flexen has allowed 36 runs in 42 innings pitched with 19 walks and 29 strikeouts.

In 2021, Flexen posted a 14-6 record as a starter with a 3.61 ERA in 31 starts. However, Flexen was the odd man out in Seattle's rotation at the end of last season with the acquisition of Luis Castillo and the emergence of young starters Logan Gilbert and George Kirby.

Gott has been on the injured list since June 6 with muscle spasms in his lower back. He's made 28 appearances out of the bullpen for the Mariners this year, positing a 3.38 ERA with seven walks and 31 strikeouts.

The Mariners will have 10 days to trade, release or outright Flexen to the minor leagues. However, Flexen could decline a minor league assignment and elect to become a free agent.