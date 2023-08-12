Expand / Collapse search

Mariners host the Orioles, aim to extend home win streak

By Associated Press
Published 
News
Associated Press

SEATTLE - The Seattle Mariners host the Baltimore Orioles looking to continue a four-game home winning streak.

Seattle is 63-52 overall and 34-26 at home. The Mariners have gone 32-13 in games when they did not allow a home run. Baltimore is 35-22 in road games and 71-45 overall. Orioles hitters are batting a collective .252, which ranks sixth in the AL.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 11: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners reacts to hitting a double during the sixth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at T-Mobile Park on August 11, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Ima

The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

PITCHING PROBABLES: 

Orioles: Cole Irvin (1-3, 5.44 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 44 strikeouts) 

Mariners: George Kirby (10-8, 3.32 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 124 strikeouts)

TOP PERFORMERS: 

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle with 20 home runs while slugging .455. Dylan Moore is 9-for-22 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Adley Rutschman has 19 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs while hitting .274 for the Orioles. Anthony Santander is 8-for-36 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 

Mariners: 9-1, .280 batting average, 2.77 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Orioles: 6-4, .284 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: 

Mariners: Dylan Moore: day-to-day (undisclosed), J.P. Crawford: 7-Day IL (concussion), Bryan Woo: 15-Day IL (forearm), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jarred Kelenic: 10-Day IL (foot), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

Orioles: Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (biceps), Austin Voth: 60-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Hicks: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mychal Givens: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (back), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Seattle; Saturday, 6:40 p.m. PT