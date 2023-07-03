Mariners place Bryce Miller IL, Darren McCaughan, Matt Festa recalled from Tacoma

article

The Seattle Mariners have placed starting pitcher Bryce Miller on the 15-day injured list due to a blister on his right middle finger that surfaced during his last start on Friday night against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Starting pitcher Darren McCaughan and reliever Matt Festa have been recalled from Triple-A Tacoma to fill vacancies on the Mariners roster. Festa takes the place of Trevor Gott, who was traded to the New York Mets earlier on Monday.

Miller exited Friday's game in the fourth inning as the blister became too big of an issue to pitch through. In 11 starts for the Mariners this season, Miller has posted a 5-3 record with a 3.97 ERA with 12 walks and 55 strikeouts in 59 innings pitched.

Miller had just one more start scheduled in the pitching rotation prior to the All-Star break. McCaughan will now likely make that start on Wednesday night against the San Francisco Giants. Presumably, Miller would be ready to return to the rotation after the All-Star Game.

Miller set a team record with 10 strikeouts in his debut on May 2 against Oakland. Over his first five starts, Miller went 3-1 with a 1.15 ERA with three walks and 28 strikeouts in 31 ⅓ innings pitched.

McCaughan had made a pair of appearances this season for the Mariners in relief. He's pitched four total innings with three earned runs allowed, with three walks and seven strikeouts.

Festa was optioned to Tacoma on June 9. In six appearances out of the Mariners bullpen this season, Festa has posted a 0-0 record with a 5.40 ERA with 9 walks and 10 strikeouts in 6 ⅔ innings pitched. In 24 appearances for the Rainiers, Festa has a 0.62 ERA with just four runs allowed in 29 innings with 12 walks and 25 strikeouts along with 13 saves.