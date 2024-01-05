Mariners trade Robbie Ray to Giants for OF Mitch Haniger, RHP Anthony DeSclafini

article

The Seattle Mariners traded former Cy Young winner Robbie Ray to the San Francisco Giants in exchange for former Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger, right-handed pitcher Anthony DeSclafini and cash considerations.

Per Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic, the Giants are sending $3 million to Seattle to balance out the money in the deal.

"As we continue to build out our team for 2024 and beyond, we feel this trade accomplishes a couple of our objectives," president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said in a statement. "In Mitch, we get a player we know well, and hold in very high regard, as another piece for our outfield, while Anthony — who can start or pitch out of the ‘pen — gives us depth in our pitching staff. And the deal allows us to put the best team possible on the field from Opening Day on.

Ray, 32, signed a five-year, $115 million deal with the Mariners ahead of the 2022 season. He was injured in his first start of last season and had to have Tommy John surgery, which will keep him out into the summer this year. He had $73 million remaining on his contract over the final three years of the deal, but could opt out after the upcoming season.

Ray remained around the team periodically last season while he was recovering from surgery and his leadership through the 2022 season helped Seattle break its 21-year postseason drought. Ray made 32 starts for the Mariners that year with a 12-12 record and 3.71 ERA in 189 innings pitched with 212 strikeouts.

"I do want to thank Robbie for his time in Seattle," Dipoto said in a statement. "On the field and in the clubhouse, he was a key part of taking us to the postseason in 2022 and in allowing us to remain in the race down to the final days in 2023. He provided leadership to our young pitchers that will be felt here for years to come. We wish he and his family nothing but the best in San Francisco."

Haniger, 33, left Seattle after the 2022 season to sign a three-year, $43.5 million deal with the Giants. The Mariners were unwilling to re-sign Haniger to a deal worth that much at the time. Haniger played five years in Seattle before moving on to San Francisco last year. Injuries were again a problem for Haniger as he was limited to just 61 games played for the Giants. He hit .209 with six home runs, 28 RBI, 15 walks and 65 strikeouts.

DeSclafini, 33, has pitched nine years in the majors for the Giants, Cincinnati Reds and Miami Marlins. Last season, DeSclafini appeared in 19 games with 18 starts for the Giants. He posted a 4-8 record with a 4.88 ERA with 79 strikeouts in 99 ⅔ innings pitched. His best season came with the Giants in 2021 when he went 13-7 in 31 starts. He had an ERA of 3.17 in 167 ⅔ innings pitched with a pair of shutouts.