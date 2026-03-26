Brandon Montour gives Seattle Kraken 4-3 win over Lightning in overtime

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The Brief Brandon Montour scored twice for the Kraken, including the game-winning goal 2:47 into overtime in a 4-3 win over the Lightning. Seattle snapped a four-game winless streak and won just their fifth game since the Winter Olympics break. The Kraken are 5-9-1 since returning to action. Bobby McMann had a goal and an assist for the Kraken. In seven games since joining Seattle after the trade deadline, McMann has nine points on six goals and three assists.



Brandon Montour scored his second goal of the game 2:47 into overtime to give the Seattle Kraken a 4-3 victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night.

Bobby McMann and Kaapo Kakko each had a goal and an assist. Philipp Grubauer stopped 30 shots for Seattle, which snapped a four-game losing streak.

Jake Guentzel had a goal and an assist, Anthony Cirelli and Corey Perry both scored, and Charle-Edouard D’Astous had two assists. Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 15 saves. Tampa Bay improved to 4-0-2 in the last six games.

Montour picked up the puck from Shane Wright and beat Vasilevskiy to keep Seattle in the playoff race in the Western Conference.

The Kraken opened the scoring with 4:42 left in the first period as Montour slipped around the defense to take a pass from Freddy Gaudreau and cut to the net for a backhand up and over Vasilevskiy. Cirelli pulled the Lightning even less than two minutes later. Seattle quickly regained the lead as Chandler Stephenson slipped around a check from Emil Lilleberg to find Kakko open in the slot with 1:48 remaining in the first.

McMann scored his sixth goal in seven games with Seattle at the 3:35 mark of the second period for a two-goal advantage. Guentzel answered with a breakaway goal at 5:56 and Perry scored from the slot on the power play to pull Tampa Bay even midway through the second.

Up next

Kraken: At Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.

Lightning: Host Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

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