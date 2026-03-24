Seattle Kraken rally from three-goal deficit to force OT, but fall 5-4 to Panthers in shootout

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The Brief The Kraken got three goals in 2:21 in the third period from Matty Beniers, Jordan Eberle and Bobby McMann to tie the game at 4-4 and force overtime before losing to the Panthers in a shootout. Vinnie Hinostroza scored the lone goal of the shootout to give the Panthers a 5-4 victory. Bobby McMann's goal was his fifth with the Kraken in six games played since being acquired at the trade deadline from the Toronto Maple Leafs.



The Florida Panthers gave up a three-goal, third-period lead but recovered for a 5-4 shootout win over the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night on Vinnie Hinostroza's goal.

The Panthers led 4-1 on Noah Gregor's goal with 7:39 to play, but Seattle's Matty Beniers, Jordan Eberle and Bobby McMann scored in a span of 2:21 to force overtime. Eberle and McMann scored just 14 seconds apart.

Seattle, which has lost eight of 10, has not won since beating the Panthers 6-2 at home on March 15.

Nolan Foote, Eetu Luostarinen and Carter Verhaeghe also scored for the Panthers with Sergei Bobrovsky making 22 saves.

Ryker Evans also scored a third-period goal for Seattle and Joey Daccord had 20 saves.

Beniers cut Seattle’s deficit to 4-2 with 5:43 remaining, beating Bobrovsky off a poke check.

With 3:36 left, Eberle forced a turnover and drove in on Bobrovsky making it 4-3.

McMann tied the score at 4-all 14 seconds later, coming in off the rush and beating Bobrovsky through his skates.

Gregor, called up by the Panthers from the AHL's Charlotte Checkers, got Florida going off the rush in the second period by feeding Foote in front of the net.

In the third, Gregor gave the Panthers a 4-1 lead when he was again trying to feed Foote crashing the net, only his shot from the wall went off Evans and past Daccord.

Florida coach Paul Maurice was honored during a first period break for becoming only the second in NHL history top reach 2,000 games. Scotty Bowman is the other.

Defenseman Aaron Ekblad played in his 800th game — all with the Panthers — which places him four games away from tying injured team captain Aleksander Barkov for the most games in Florida history.

Seattle defenseman Adam Larsson played in his 1,000th NHL game.

Up next

Kraken: Visit the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night.

Panthers: Host the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

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