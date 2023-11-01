New Seahawks defensive lineman Leonard Williams excited to get started in Seattle

article

New Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Leonard Williams got a crash course on the team’s culture on his first full day with his new team.

After making the cross-country trek from New York following his trade to Seattle by the Giants on Monday, Williams was called upon in his first team meeting to partake in the group’s daily basketball shooting competition.

"Instead of sending me up and making me introduce myself to the team, he made me come up here and compete with some guys on the basketball rim," Williams said of Pete Carroll. "I love it, because it breeds competition in here. Everything they seem to do here is about competition. I think that transitions onto the field and it creates a competitive mindset on the team, and I love that."

Did he win?

"I did win," he said. "I got five shots in 30 seconds. Apparently that’s a good score."

Williams is hoping to win on the field as well and is eager for the opportunity that came with the Seahawks following Monday’s trade. In eight prior seasons in the NFL, Williams has made it to the playoffs just once, which came last year with the Giants. As he comes to Seattle, the Seahawks sit in first place in the NFC West and are well positioned for another trip to the playoffs.

The Seahawks on the other hand have made the playoffs in 10 of the last 13 seasons with Carroll as head coach.

"When I was younger, I was willing to stick it out with a team and be there through the hard times and come out on top," Williams said. "It felt like it was heading towards that direction with the Giants, we went to the playoffs last year, but this year been struggling. Getting later in my career, that’s definitely something that I want before I retire, is getting a ring. I’m willing to work for it."

Williams had at least heard some things about the Seahawks culture. Carroll’s reputation at USC remains strong to this day despite Williams not playing for Carroll in Los Angeles. Additionally, Williams played with safety Julian Love with the Giants, safety Jamal Adams with the New York Jets, and pass rusher Uchenna Nwosu at USC.

"I didn’t get a chance to play for him during my time there, but that’s somebody that USC respects and loves him and talks about him. I actually heard that he was looking at me for however long, and he was saying that he was excited that it finally happened. I’m excited as well, Williams said.

The deal for Williams came together on Monday ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline across the NFL. Seattle sent a 2024 second-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick back the Giants in order to acquire Williams. The steep draft capital cost partially comes from the Giants keeping the vast majority of Williams’ salary commitments on their books.

Williams said Giants general manager Joe Schoen had made him aware that teams were calling about him in the days leading up to the trade deadline. So it wasn’t a shock to him when he found out the deal got done.

"I think the way it was proposed to me through my GM and with my agents was a respectful way," he said. "I’ve been traded before and it was very abruptly; I kind of had no say. In this situation, my GM came to me, and he wasn’t shopping me around, but out of respect for me and where I’m at in my career being a little older, he pretty much let me know that a few teams – including Seattle – that were on the winning side of the season and going to make a push this year. He was like, ‘I know you have a connection with a lot of those guys over there.’ He was pretty much letting me know, ‘Before four o’clock today, talk with your agents.’ The way it happened felt a little more negotiated and I think it went well."

The deal got done Monday to give the Giants enough time to rework Williams’ contract as their part of the deal. Seattle will be paying Williams just the league mandated veteran minimum for the rest of the season with New York paying out over $9 million of his remaining salary.

Williams said that while he’s excited to join the Seahawks, his emotions were put the test on Monday knowing he was leaving New York.

"I was excited, but clearly, there were some highs and lows that day," Williams said. "There were some lows. I was on the Giants for five years and I built some relationships there. Saying goodbye to people you’ve built relationships with is always going to be hard, even if you’re excited about your future.

"I think throughout that day, I was on the phone with people from Seattle, and I’m getting super excited, and then I talked to some of my teammates from the Giants and then I got down low again, just saying goodbye. I think all-in-all, this is going to be a fun change for me, and I’m excited about it."

Williams has played all across the defensive line during his career, but says he feels most comfortable as a three-technique tackle. He’s willing to play whatever the Seahawks ask of him and it will help keep fellow lineman Jarran Reed and Dre’Mont Jones fresher throughout games.

"I’ve been playing D-line for a long time and there’s not going to be too much of a difference here," he said. "I’m willing to play wherever they want me to play. I think I’m a pretty versatile player. I can play end, nose, three-technique, wherever, preferably three-technique. I’m excited. The team seems fun and has a lot of energy in the meetings, on the field and stuff like that. I’m just coming in open-eyed and taking it all in."

Williams will make his debut for the Seahawks this Sunday in Baltimore.

"He won’t need much," Carroll said. "He’ll be able to get it done this week. Really good chance he’ll be active this week."