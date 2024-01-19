NHL suspends Kraken's Yanni Gourde for two games for charging Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm

article

Seattle Kraken forward Yanni Gourde was suspended for two games by the NHL Department of Player Safety for a charging penalty against Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm late in Thursday night’s 4-2 loss in Edmonton.

Gourde leapt into a blow to Ekholm against the boards that saw Gourde’s shoulder catch Ekholm in the face as they collided with the glass. Gourde ended up at the bottom of a pile in front of the Oilers net as every Edmonton player on the ice came to Ekholm’s defense. Gourde was assessed a five-minute major for boarding that was changed to charging after video review.

"Gourde elevates unnecessarily, launching up and into a check that makes significant contact with Ekholm's head," a video released by the NHL announcing the suspension said. "This is charging. It is important to note that this is not a case of a player elevating slightly as part of a natural hitting motion while delivering a full body check, nor is it a case of a player come off of the ice after contract because of the force of the collision. If Gourde wishes to deliver this check legally, he must stay low and hit through Ekholm's shoulder or core rather than elevating upward and into his head.

Gourde sustained a cut under his left eye from the ensuing scrap with the Oilers after the hit on Ekholm, who got a roughing penalty out of the fray as well.

Gourde seemed to be running hot from the previous face-off with Oilers standout Connor McDavid. McDavid checked Gourde in the back off of the draw and Gourde appeared to use the hit on Ekholm as a chance to retaliate.

The suspension will force Gourde to miss home games against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday, and the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday.

With Matty Beniers and Pierre-Édouard Bellemare also still out of the lineup due to injury, the suspension may force the Kraken to call up Shane Wright for help from Coachella Valley as the team would be down three of their top four centers for the next two games (assuming Beniers doesn't return to the lineup).