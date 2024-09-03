article

Shea Langeliers led off the ninth inning with his second home run of the game, lifting the Oakland Athletics over the Seattle Mariners 5-4.

Langeliers connected on a 3-2 pitch from Austin Voth (2-5) and kept the ball just fair inside the left-field foul pole to cheers from fans among the 12,167 in the Labor Day crowd at the Coliseum.

Tyler Ferguson (3-2) struck out the side in order in the ninth for the victory.

Featured article

MORE SEATTLE SPORTS NEWS:

Deadline passes for Mountain West, Pac-12 to renew football scheduling deal

Seattle's Tyler Lockett ready for start of 10th season despite being limited in training camp

Commentary: Dan Wilson hire complicates decision on Dipoto’s future with Mariners

Former Seattle Seahawk Bobby Wagner opens new Crumbl cookie store

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.