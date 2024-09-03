Expand / Collapse search

Shea Langeliers homers leading off ninth for second of game, lifting A's over Mariners 5-4

By Janie McCauley
Published  September 3, 2024 2:30pm PDT
Seattle Mariners
FOX 13 Seattle
article

Seattle Mariners J.P. Crawford, right, reacts after hitting a ground ball to Oakland Athletics first baseman Tyler Nevin for an out during the fifth inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 2, 2024, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

OAKLAND, Calif. - Shea Langeliers led off the ninth inning with his second home run of the game, lifting the Oakland Athletics over the Seattle Mariners 5-4. 

Langeliers connected on a 3-2 pitch from Austin Voth (2-5) and kept the ball just fair inside the left-field foul pole to cheers from fans among the 12,167 in the Labor Day crowd at the Coliseum. 

Tyler Ferguson (3-2) struck out the side in order in the ninth for the victory.

