PHOTOS: Kraken take on Golden Knights in 2024 NHL Winter Classic in Seattle
SEATTLE - The 15th version of the NHL’s Winter Classic had decidedly local flare as both the Seattle Kraken and Vegas Golden Knights tapped into two of the most well-known aspects of their communities.
For Seattle, it was led off its team bus by minority owner Marshawn Lynch and paid tribute to the fishing industry and the workers at the nearby market who fling fish around every day. For the reigning Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights, well, was there any other choice than Elvis? It was the brainchild of veteran defenseman Alec Martinez.
T-Mobile Park was transformed into a nautical landscape tapping into the region’s maritime influence as the two most recent expansion franchises met.
Check out a collection of photos from the 2024 NHL Winter Classic:
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 01: A general view is seen of goaltender Logan Thompson #36 of the Vegas Golden Knights set in his net before a defensive zone face-off during the second period of the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Park on January 01, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images)