PHOTOS: Kraken take on Golden Knights in 2024 NHL Winter Classic in Seattle

The 15th version of the NHL’s Winter Classic had decidedly local flare as both the Seattle Kraken and Vegas Golden Knights tapped into two of the most well-known aspects of their communities.

For Seattle, it was led off its team bus by minority owner Marshawn Lynch and paid tribute to the fishing industry and the workers at the nearby market who fling fish around every day. For the reigning Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights, well, was there any other choice than Elvis? It was the brainchild of veteran defenseman Alec Martinez.

T-Mobile Park was transformed into a nautical landscape tapping into the region’s maritime influence as the two most recent expansion franchises met.

