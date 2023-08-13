"Rough and Tumble" Pub founder reports experiences in Australia at Women's World Cup

Jen Barnes, founder of "Rough and Tumble" Pub in Ballard, is in Australia this week for the Women's World Cup and joined Fox 13 Sports Director Aaron Levine on "Seattle Sports Live" Sunday night to talk about her experiences so far and expectations for the week, including the semifinals and finals of the tournament.

"Rough and Tumble," one of the only bars in the world to prioritize women's sports, will also be open at 1am and 3am for the WWC semifinals on Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

Barnes says that she's been blown away by the local support for the Matildas, the nickname for the Australian women's national team, and hopes they win the whole thing. Interview above.

Sweden faces Spain in the first Women's World Cup semifinal on Tuesday morning at 1am PT. Australia faces England in the second semifinal on Wednesday morning at 3am PT. Both matches can be seen on Fox 13 in the Seattle-Tacoma market.