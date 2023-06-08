Seahawks mini-camp notebook: Mike Jackson, rookies and injury updates

article

Veteran mini-camp for the Seattle Seahawks came to a close on Thursday with the team getting their most extensive work of the offseason in before a summer break until training camp in late July.

First-round picks Devon Witherspoon and Jaxon Smith-Njigba got more action after being limited through rookie mini-camp and organized team activities with minor hamstring concerns. The duo leads a deep rookie class that have all seemingly acclimated well during the early stages of their pro careers.

"These guys have made nothing but a really good first impression," head coach Pete Carroll said. "I said this before and it's really the truth. We can feel the carryover from the way the last group came in, and these guys have done the same thing. They've been on it, they've been working hard, they've been studying. They look like the guys we drafted and we're hoping to see. It's been across the board, so it's been really positive."

Witherspoon actually got work in the slot as a nickel cornerback during the mini-camp. Coby Bryant was unable to take part due to a sprained toe and Witherspoon took snaps in the slot in his place.

"Coby Bryant was banged up with a toe thing that he had to take care of and so it gave us the opportunity to take a look at Spoon inside," Carroll said. "So I talked to him about it way back when and he was all excited about it. He said, ‘I can learn it all, I can get it,’ and he's really positive about it. So when we gave him the chance, he jumped right on it.

"He is a really good football learner, he gets it, man. And it makes sense to him, and he does things naturally really well, and that expedites the process. And so we've seen... this will be really good film again today to check him out, but we've seen him look pretty much in charge of the position so we'll see how it goes."

Part of the reason the Seahawks wanted to look at Witherspoon in the slot also had to do with the strong performance of Mike Jackson on the outside this offseason. Jackson has been a standout during practices and has made it clear he's not going to give up his starting job easily.

"Michael Jackson's had the best camp of anybody," Carroll said. "He had a great camp, and he's stepped up for the challenge of it, had just a really productive, almost a dominant camp for us, and so that was great to see that. We need it."

Jackson has made multiple interceptions and pass breakups during practices. He jumped a throw for DK Metcalf on Wednesday for an interception of Geno Smith at the goal line.

"His confidence is really at all-time high for him and I know that when he saw Tariq (Woolen) go down it was important for him to step so that we felt secure, we'd be OK, that we could carry on," Carroll said. "And he just rose to this camp, and really, through all the weeks he's been great. So he’s ready to play."

Safety Jamal Adams, linebacker Jordyn Brooks and cornerback Tariq Woolen headlined a number of players unable to participate due to injuries. While Woolen will be ready to go for the start of training camp next month, the outlook for Adams (quadriceps tendon tear) and Brooks (torn ACL) are far more uncertain. It should not be viewed as a shock if either player is unable to be ready for the start of the regular season.

Woolen said he'll be ready to go for the start of training camp with no concerns.

Nose tackle Bryan Mone (knee) and linebacker Alton Robinson (knee) both aren't close to returning to action.

"They're not right yet. It's going to be a while," Carroll said. "I don't have a timeline for you, but they're not able to do any running yet."

Linebacker Vi Jones missed some time due to a hyperextension, but is expected to be fine in short order. Rookie guard Anthony Bradford also was in a recent car accident and hit his head and was held out for precautionary reasons.

"He had a fender bender out here and he just bumped his head a little bit, so we're just taking care of him," Carroll said.

Nose tackle Austin Foilau also had to have a recent knee surgery which kept him out of action.

"Austin got banged up coming off his season (in the XFL) and he had a little wear and tear on his knee and we had to fix him up," Carroll said. "That was the spot where I was really counting on for him to have a chance to compete at. So he's going to be a little while getting back so we have a chance, we're just going to keep looking."

The Seahawks will hold their final OTAs of the offseason next week with a bit of a different format. The week will be focused on the passing game.

"It's a passing camp, three days, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday," Carroll said. "So we'll be out throwing the ball a lot and working on our pass game stuff, pass rushing stuff. Really featuring the young guys in this sequence here. And Geno (Smith) and Drew (Lock), they'll lead the charge, and do a nice job."

Some other notes from the end of the team's mini-camp:

– Safety Jonathan Sutherland and wide receiver Jake Bobo among undrafted additions to make an early impression.

"Jonathan did a really good job," Carroll said. "Yeah, I don't mind saying that, I thought he did an excellent job. He and Jake Bobo were probably the guys that did the best for us. They really stood out and so we're fortunate that this to get two, three, maybe four guys out of that group that might have a chance to compete to play, so that's a big deal."

Sutherland was playing down in the box as an extra safety for Seattle with Adams sidelined. Meanwhile, Bobo made several nice catches throughout offseason work with his size at 6-foot-4 bringing a different element than most of Seattle's receivers (exluding DK Metcalf).

– Mario Edwards joined the team for mini-camp after missing OTAs with family commitments. Carroll made clear that Edwards would have a sizable role on the team this year.

"He looked really quick," Carroll said. "He gets the game and he understands it. He's going to be a factor, there's no question in my mind. He's weighed in (at) 287 (pounds). He's got enough versatility in his background. He's played inside and outside, played on the nose, he's done all of that. That's a real bonus for us. I was really fired up. We had to tone him down a little bit. We had to get him with the fellas. He was really out here to show who he is and what he can do and all of that, and made a really good impression on us for sure."