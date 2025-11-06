Seahawks Notebook: Cooper Kupp returns to practice, Tory Horton held out

article

Kupp injured his hamstring in practice last Thursday and was unable to play in Sunday night's win over the Washington Commanders. While Kupp also had a heel injury listed on the report, it was the hamstring issue that kept him out of the lineup.

Head coach Mike Macdonald said that he anticipated Kupp would get some work in during a lighter session on Wednesday, though Kupp was officially listed as not participating. He was officially back on the field on Thursday as he tries to work back into the lineup with the Arizona Cardinals coming to town on Sunday.

While he didn't play last week against the Commanders, Kupp was on the sidelines acting like another coach for the offense.

"He's got real value and the things that he sees and hears," offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak said. "In the game the other night, he's standing with me on the sideline, giving me great insight. He's got a Hall of Fame NFL mind. He helps us in all facets of our game."

Meanwhile, Horton was a new absence from practice for Seattle. He was listed on Wednesday's injury report with a groin injury, but he was a full participant. The shin injury was new on Thursday as he was unable to participate.

Macdonald didn't speak on Thursday, so there are no updates on Horton's status.

But it highlights the benefit the new addition of Rashid Shaheed to make to the group as well by bringing one more dynamic receiver option into the group.

"It was exciting for us, I think we’re adding a really good player. It's up to us to get him up to speed pretty quickly here," said Kubiak, who coached Shaheed last year in New Orleans.

Rashid's a hard worker, he's a really good kid, football is important to him, and he's a really good teammate. When you're bringing somebody on, you want to make sure they gel with what coach is building around here. Coach (Mike) Macdonald and I know that he does."

With Jake Bobo (Achilles) and Dareke Young (quadriceps) still sidelined as well, injuries continue to be an issue at receiver for the Seahawks. Macdonald said injured reserve isn't currently a consideration with either Bobo or Young, but they don't appear to be available in the short-term. Kupp could still miss another week as well, though his return to practice on Thursday is an encouraging sign.

Injury Report:

