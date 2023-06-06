Seahawks open mini-camp, set Browns game for throwback uniform debut

article

Safety Jamal Adams, linebacker Jordyn Brooks and recent defensive end signing Mario Edwards were all in attendance for the start of a mandatory mini-camp for the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday afternoon.

Adams and Brooks have been away from the team while continuing their rehab processes from surgeries last season. Meanwhile, Edwards had yet to join the team for any of the voluntary organized team activities open to reporters over the last two weeks. Edwards had been away for family reasons.

Edwards took part in Tuesdays practice while Adams and Brooks both remain sidelined due to their injuries.

"This week is dope because now everybody's here, you know what I mean?" free safety Quandre Diggs said. "And everybody's running their own race. I know with (Adams) and (Brooks) are going through with injuries and rehab and stuff like that. I talk to those guys, and having Mal back, it's been awesome.

"You guys know our relationship. You know it's different when 33 is out there. Just the energy, a contagious thing that he brings. And it's one of those things that I can't wait -- he's back out there "playing" playing, it's going to be fun. I know he has big goals, which he should. And I'm excited to line up next to him and go back to work."

Adams and Brooks were part of a decent sized group of players that were unable to take part. That group included cornerbacks Coby Bryant, Tariq Woolen, Isaiah Dunn, Arquon Bush and James Campbell, defensive tackles Bryan Mone, Myles Adams and Jonah Tavai, linebackers Vi Jones and Alton Robinson, tight end Noah Grindorff, and wide receiver Cade Johnson.

Fourth-round guard Anthony Bradford did not appear to be in attendance on Tuesday. However, head coach Pete Carroll didn't speak with reporters, so there's no update on his status.

Throwback uniforms debuting Oct. 29 against Browns:

The silver helmet, royal blue jersey and green and silver accented uniforms of the Seahawks' past will make their return to the field for a game against the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 29.

The Seahawks had announced in November that throwback uniforms would be coming some time during the 2023 season. The uniforms are modeled after the 1990s version of the color scheme that went away with the team's move to a more slate blue and neon green accented design that began in 2002. The current uniform scheme has been in place for the Seahawks since 2012.

Derick Hall signs rookie contract:

Second-round defensive end Derick Hall signed his four-year rookie contract with the Seahawks on Tuesday.

Per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Hall's deal contains some new pieces that are groundbreaking for second-round draft picks. The deal includes 85 percent of his signing bonus paid before training camp and includes $100,000 in guarantees in the fourth year of the contract.

Top draft pick Devon Witherspoon and second-round running back Zach Charbonnet are the only remaining unsigned draft picks from the team's rookie class.