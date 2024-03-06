Seahawks release Bryan Mone

article

The Seattle Seahawks released veteran nose tackle Bryan Mone with a non-football injury designation after missing all of last season due to a lengthy recovery from an ACL injury.

The move will save the Seahawks $5.4 million against the salary cap, per OverTheCap.com.

Mone, 28, carved out a regular role with the Seahawks after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Michigan in 2019. He signed a two-year contract extension with Seattle in June 2022, but played just 13 games after signing the new deal before an ACL injury late that season ended his season.

Mone spent all of last season on the team's physically unable to perform list.

Mone appeared in 41 career games for Seattle with 73 total tackles and 2.0 sacks.

Along with the moves from Monday to release safeties Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams, and tight end Will Dissly, the Seahawks have freed up nearly $34.8 million in salary cap space for the 2024 season.