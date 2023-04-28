Seahawks select Auburn OLB Derick Hall with 37th pick

article

The Seattle Seahawks took Auburn pass rusher Derick Hall with the 37th overall pick in the second round of the NFL Draft.

Hall was a three-year starter at Auburn and started 31 out of 47 total games played for the Tigers. Hall had 146 tackles with 19.5 sacks with five forced fumbles and an interception. His best season for Auburn came in 2021 when he had 9.0 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss.

He was also a team captain at Auburn, which was voted on by his teammates.

"I'm really, really ecstatic and I can't wait to get out there and get to work," Hall said in a conference call with reporters.

Hall projects as a 3-4 outside linebacker in the Seahawks' defense. He's 6-foot-2 and 254 pounds and ran a 4.55 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine in February. He had meetings with the Seahawks at both the Senior Bowl and the Combine.

Per Dane Brugler of The Athletic, Hall "can set a physical edge versus the run, but hints of stiffness leave him tardy to disengage and work off contact. Overall, Hall doesn’t have fully fleshed-out counter maneuvers, but he is an urgent, hard-charging pass rusher with linear athleticism and power in his hands."