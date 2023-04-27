Seahawks select Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon with 5th pick in NFL Draft

article

The Seattle Seahawks have selected Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon with the fifth-overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Despite an overwhelming focus on defensive line and quarterback candidates for Seattle with their top pick in the draft, the Seahawks threw yet another curveball by taking one of the best defensive backs in the class instead.

A three-year starter at Illinois, Witherspoon played both outside and in the nickel position during his time with the Illini. Witherspoon was a consensus All-American and the Big Ten Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year in 2022.

Per Dane Brugler of The Athletic, Witherspoon "has excellent read-and-drive reaction quickness and uses his eyes and physicality to shut down passing windows (26 passes defended in 22 games the last two season). Although he doesn’t carry an ideal weight, he has functional length and competes much bigger than he looks both in coverage and run support."

Witherspoon appeared in 42 games with 32 starts over four years at Illinois. He had 159 total tackles with five interceptions, a sack and a forced fumble.