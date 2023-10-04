Former Seahawks Richard Sherman, Kam Chancellor open upscale sports bar in Bellevue

Tuesday marked the grand opening of "Legion," an upscale sports bar with elevated Soul food located in Bellevue Square. It's a joint venture between former Seattle Seahawks "Legion of Boom" members Kam Chancellor and Richard Sherman.

FOX 13's Alyssa Charlston had the privilege of getting a sneak peek at the bar Monday night and spoke with both Chancellor and Sherman about their collaboration on this project.

The duo expressed their enthusiasm for not only continuing their partnership but also giving back to the community that supported them throughout their football careers.

Legion Sports Bar will offer a wide variety of classic sports bar foods, including burgers and wings, to satisfy the cravings of sports enthusiasts.

However, what sets this bar apart is its elevated soul food menu, featuring Cajun and Southern staples. Patrons can expect to indulge in mouthwatering dishes that pay homage to the rich culinary traditions of the region.

Related article

By offering a unique blend of sports entertainment and culinary delights, they hope to create a space that caters to a diverse range of interests.