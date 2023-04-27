Seahawks take Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba with 20th overall pick

article

The Seattle Seahawks selected Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba with the 20th overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Smith-Njigba was the best receiver in this year's draft class and will pair with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett to bolster an already potent passing attack for quarterback Geno Smith.

Smith-Njigba was a two-year starter at Ohio State that was a slot receiver option for the Buckeyes. Smith-Njigba set a Big Ten single-season record with 1,606 receiving yards in 2021 that included a standout performance in the Rose Bowl with 347 yards against Utah.

Smith-Njigba did benefit from playing alongside Garrett Wilson (New York Jets) and Chris Olave (New Orleans Saints), who were both first round picks in last year's NFL Draft. Wilson was the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year, beating out Seahawks running back Ken Walker III for the award last season.

Per Dane Brugler of The Athletic, Smith-Njigba is "a crafty route runner with smooth short-area quickness and tracking talent to be a sure-handed target. He projects as an early NFL starter who is at his best in the slot."

The Seahawks struggled to find success with yards after the catch last season as they ranked 22nd in the league in that category. Smith-Njigba would seem primed to fill that void and cement a third receiver spot that Seattle has struggled to answer consistently the last few seasons with options such as Phillip Dorsett, Marquise Goodwin and Dee Eskridge.

Smith-Njigba appeared in 23 games with 16 starts for Ohio State over three seasons. He played in just three games last year due to a hamstring injury that shortened his season. He played just 60 snaps all year.

Smith-Njigba had 110 receptions for 1,698 yards and 10 touchdowns during his college career.

With the selection of Smith-Njigba, the Seahawks elected not to use either of their two first-round picks on the defensive line. Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon went with Seattle's top pick at No. 5 overall.