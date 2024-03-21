Seattle Kraken's Jared McCann getting extended chance at center

article

The unfortunate reality of the Seattle Kraken falling out of the playoff chase has given them an expected opportunity to see what Jared McCann looks like playing center for the rest of the season.

McCann has been the Kraken’s most accomplished offensive scorer through their first three seasons of existence. He’s on pace for a second consecutive 30-goal season and has scored at least 27 goals in each of his three years in Seattle. His 173 points are nearly 30 points clear of Jordan Eberle’s 144 for most in team history.

But most of that production has come playing on the left wing for the Kraken.

While he’s dabbled at center occasionally when needed due to injuries both in Seattle and in previous stops, the trade of Alex Wennberg to the New York Rangers left the Kraken with an ongoing vacancy in the middle of the ice. McCann has played center in six of seven games since Wennberg was first held out of the lineup before the eventual trade with the Rangers.

"The majority of nights he's done a really good job defensively in his reads and in the work that you have to do to close and especially work in the zone in the way we play," head coach Dave Hakstol said. You know, two nights ago (against Buffalo) wasn't one of the great nights. You know, he wasn't at his best playing up the middle. And that's one of the things that is very challenging when you have to do it night in and night out, there can be some ebbs and flows there. So, you know, I believe he has all the abilities to do it and certainly his willingness has been outstanding."

McCann had five points on two goals and three assists in his first two games at center in place of Wennberg before the trade came together. In the four games since, he has just a lone assist which came on an André Burakovsky goal against the Vegas Golden Knights last week.

"I think I can be a little bit better offensively, get more chances and defensively just kind of shut guys down a little better I think I can do. And I'm not going to make any excuses for myself. I know I can do better." McCann said.

The center position is inherently more defensively minded with key responsibilities on both ends of the ice. McCann has shown a knack for creating offensive opportunities for his teammates since moving to the middle and hasn’t looked out of sorts defensively either. But as Seattle’s most productive scoring piece, the Kraken need him to produce offensively, too.

The trick for McCann to truly succeed at center will be handling the various defensive requirements while not having his offensive game suffer.

"It’s tough for sure," McCann said. "Whether it be who I’m matched up against obviously plays a big role in that. I feel like I can create against anyone really. I feel like I’ve gotten a lot of chances the last couple games here, whether it be me or my linemates setting guys up. So I’m just going to keep doing that and try to stay positive."

The Kraken need to add a significant offensive piece to their lineup this offseason and they should have plenty of financial flexibility to do so. Even with the need to sign pending restricted free agents Matty Beniers and Eeli Tolvanen, the team will have a chunk of cap space at their disposal.

Former No. 4 overall pick Shane Wright is set to make the jump to the Kraken’s lineup next season and helps to fill one of the holes down the middle for Seattle. However, Wright likely pencils in as the fourth line center for the Kraken with Pierre-Édouard Bellemare a pending free agent as well.

Whether it’s McCann or an outside addition, the Kraken need a solution for one of the center spots further up the lineup.

The most prolific scorers currently set to be free agents this summer mostly play on the wing. Florida’s Sam Reinhart, Carolina’s Jake Guentzel, Vegas’ Jonathan Marchessault, and Winnipeg’s Tyler Toffofi are a few of the top wingers set to be unrestricted free agents this summer. There are fewer productive center options set to be available and could come at a premium on the open market. Winnipeg’s Sean Monahan, Vegas’ Chandler Stephenson, and Vancouver’s Elias Lindholm are possible names there.

With 15 games left to play in the regular season, there’s plenty of sample size to see what type of player McCann can be handling the differing responsibilities.

"If we see more and more consistency from him, whether he ends up there on any type of long term basis this year beyond just having the ability to know that if the situation arises, he can go in and play that position. I believe that's an area of strength and a positive for us," Hakstol said.

Of course, free agency isn’t the only means of addressing the roster. Trades are also a possible avenue for reshaping the team. And it’s not yet clear exactly how much change general manager Ron Francis and the front office will want to partake in after coming up short this year.

If McCann can show he’s capable of playing center effectively for Seattle, it would allow the Kraken the ability to fully dabble in the winger market this summer. If McCann’s best spot remains on the wing, they’ll know they need to find a solution for the center spot elsewhere.

It’s a role McCann enjoys playing and he is happy to step up to handle the spot with the team in need.

"Just all over the ice," McCann said of what he likes about center. "Getting speed below the dots and just being able to play more with the puck. I feel like I get more chances with the puck which is nice and when I get the puck, I just get more confidence."