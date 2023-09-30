Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers meet in game 3 of series

The Seattle Mariners bring a 2-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Texas Rangers on Saturday.

Saturday's game is the 12th time these teams square off this season. The Rangers hold an 8-3 advantage in the season series.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 29: J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after his grand slam with the trident during the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park on September 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Step Expand

Seattle has a 44-35 record in home games and an 87-73 record overall. The Mariners have the second-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.76. Texas has gone 39-40 on the road and 89-71 overall. The Rangers have the highest team slugging percentage in the AL at .455.

PITCHING PROBABLES:

Rangers: TBD

Mariners: Luis Castillo (14-8, 3.24 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 215 strikeouts)

TOP PERFORMERS:

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle with 32 home runs while slugging .490. J.P. Crawford is 11-for-40 with four home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Marcus Semien has 39 doubles, four triples and 29 home runs while hitting .278 for the Rangers. Adolis Garcia is 9-for-33 with three doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 29: J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners watches his grand slam during the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park on September 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Image Expand

LAST 10 GAMES:

Mariners: 5-5, .235 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Rangers: 7-3, .238 batting average, 4.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 29: Manager Bruce Bochy #15 of the Texas Rangers looks on with catching coach Bobby Wilson #88 during the fourth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on September 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo Expand

INJURIES:

Mariners: Emerson Hancock: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (thumb), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

Rangers: Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ian Kennedy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (triceps ), Brad Miller: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 29: Fans cheer as Bryan Woo #33 of the Seattle Mariners takes the field against the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park on September 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Texas Rangers (89-71, first in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (87-73, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Saturday, 4:15 p.m. PT